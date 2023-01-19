Read full article on original website
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
George Kittle's one-handed juggling catch sparks 49ers vs. Cowboys
George Kittle recorded the 49ers’ longest play of the game in Sunday’s 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys with a wild juggling catch that sparked the offense.
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 24
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick No. 24 in the 2023 NFL Draft following the conclusion of their season, which ended with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Typically, the Jaguars would pick No. 25 overall, but due to the Miami Dolphins...
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
From His Wheelchair, Texas Governor Pokes Fun at Cowboys’ Brett Maher
With Brett Maher missing four extra points last week and another on early in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, football fans might have seen it all. But now - after a tweet by his state's governor - we might have read it all as...
Bills Notebook: Rushing Woes, Defense Haunt Buffalo in Blowout Loss to Bengals
While the highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was expected to be a shootout, it was anything but early on. The Bengals took control of this game early, getting whatever they wanted on offense while their defense shut down the Bills' offense. They took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter and were seemingly on cruise control.
Vikings Request Defensive Coordinator Interviews With Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen
The Vikings are up to three candidates for their open defensive coordinator position, a list that will presumably continue to grow in the coming days. The latest reported names they've requested for interviews are Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Saints co-DC Ryan Nielsen. They join Steelers linebackers coach/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Dolphins.
Watch: Bengals Release Divisional Round Hype Video Ahead Of Bills Matchup
CINCINNATI — The rematch is set in Buffalo as Cincinnati gets ready to battle the Bills for the final spot in the AFC championship game. Check out the hype video jumping all over the underdog tagline getting slapped on the Bengals this week. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the...
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cowboys at 49ers
Everyone is making a big deal out of the Cowboys' win over Tampa Bay when they shouldn't. The Bucs have been awful offensively all season long. It wouldn't have mattered who they played in the wild card round, they were getting beat. The Niners have too much firepower on offense and on the flip side, has one of the better defensive units in the league. San Fran takes this one from the jump.
Tensions Eased with Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson Performances
PHILADELPHIA - All eyes were on Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson before Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants, the two Eagles All-Pros fighting through injuries who might be the key to the team securing a second Super Bowl championship in five years. There are...
How Sean Payton Could Duplicate Brees’ Success With Russell Wilson
Getting Russell Wilson back to an elite level is high on the Denver Broncos' priority list as the team searches for a new head coach. That makes Sean Payton the top candidate. There is ample evidence revealing that Payton has the knack for creating an elite quarterback. To see that evidence, one has to look no further than future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.
Falcons Free Agency: Should Atlanta Re-Sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith views his players similarly to how most view their children - he doesn't have any favorites. That is, unless he's talking about receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. After making the Falcons roster as an undrafted rookie in 2019, Zaccheaus has steadily improved year-over-year, besting his previous career...
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady Requested for Interview by Division Rival
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a clash in the AFC Divisional. But as other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on Buffalo's staff. The New York Jets have requested...
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Terry Francona’s Time As Guardians Manager Is Up To Him
There's a trend in all four of the major sports that the moment things start to go south for a team all the blame is put on the coach or manager. It's incredibly rare that the same coach sticks around for four to five years. Then there are the rare...
