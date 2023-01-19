ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cowboys add kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad following Brett Maher's struggles

By Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s NFC divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Vizcaino adds depth to the position after veteran kicker Brett Maher missed four extra-point attempts during the Cowboys' 31-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys plan to stick with Maher against the 49ers, but Vizcaino is a nice insurance policy given he has made 91.7% of his career field goals.

By comparison, Maher made 90.6% of his field goals this season. His struggles in the wild-card game still raised concerns and prompted the Cowboys to make a move.

RELATED: Brett Maher proves #KickersArePeopleToo in cringeworthy performance

REACTION: Cowboys legend questions Brett Maher's technique after poor outing

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest news and stories sent to your inbox

"We need Brett. He understands that. We need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters via ESPN . "Obviously we're kicking at an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. But you know, yeah, he's disappointed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HerqE_0kK9efRC00
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (19) reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Julio Aguilar, Getty Images

It remains to be seen if Vizcaino will be active Sunday. NFL rules stipulate that teams can elevate two practice squad players on game day. The Cowboys would have to add Vizcaino to the active 53-man roster.

NFL teams rarely carry two kickers during the regular season. The magnitude of the upcoming playoff matchup against the 49ers could sway the Cowboys to reverse course.

Vizcaino has appeared in NFL games this season with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. He handled kicking duties for the Cardinals in Week 10, making two field goals and three extra points in the appearance. Vizcaino also handled kickoff duties with the Patriots for two games in December.

Vizcaino has played with four teams since 2020, and his career-long field goal is 47 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxBTx_0kK9efRC00
Andy Lee #14 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with Tristan Vizcaino #15 after a made field goal in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

Vizcaino's career began with the 49ers before playing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. That season, Vizcaino played in six games and converted 10 of 15 extra-point attempts. He finished the campaign on the Chargers practice squad.

Maher will get a chance at redemption against the 49ers on Sunday. He had a strong 2022 season that included 137 points scored. It was the most points by a Cowboys kicker in franchise history.

"We need him," McCarthy said. "We need him to focus in. He's been super clutch for us all year."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys add kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad following Brett Maher's struggles

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
The Comeback

TCU ripped for shocking graphic

The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown

The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB

The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Detroit Sports Nation

Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher

If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit

Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1 big adjustment Brock Purdy must make vs. Cowboys

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy got a win in his first playoff start, and bounced back from a rough first half to finish the game with three touchdown passes and 332 yards through the air. There were a handful of plays in the wild card game against Seattle that won’t likely work against a Cowboys pass rush that Purdy calls one of the 49ers’ biggest challenges of the year. How he adjusts on some of those plays will be crucial for San Francisco’s offense Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

756K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy