Former Atlanta United player Anton Walkes dies after boating accident, officials say

MIAMI. Fla. — A former Atlanta United player has died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Anton Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on Thursday morning. He was 25.

Walkes made 70 appearances as a defender over three seasons with Atlanta United and scored four goals.

“There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time,” MLS said in a statement.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the accident happened around 3 p.m. and involved two boats. Walkes was found unconscious and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate this crash.

Walkes, who was from England, started his pro career in 2016 after developing in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy. Walkes began his MLS career with Atlanta United playing on loan from Tottenham.

He later rejoined the team in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. An inaugural member of Atlanta United, Anton was the epitome of a great teammate with a personality that lit up every room he entered. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him,” Atlanta United said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at Atlanta United, we send our deepest condolences to Anton’s family, friends and Charlotte FC.”

Charlotte selected Walkes in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, incorporating the center back into their first season in the MLS.

