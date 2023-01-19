Opinion: Boys Behaving Badly — How a feeling of Superiority Leads to Toxicity in the N.J. Construction Industry

Read full article on original website
N.J. attorney general to probe ES&S vote tabulation errors that caused some ’22 election results to be double counted
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced an investigation today into failures of Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), that led to the double counting of votes in the November 2022 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. ES&S, the largest U.S. manufacturer of...
Barlas amasses gargantuan six-figure warchest in bid for State Assembly
Al Barlas raised a mammoth $112,844 for his bid for the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 40th legislative district, making the first-time candidate one of the top GOP fundraisers in the state just two months after entering the race. Barlas, the 41-year-old Essex County GOP chairman, has $111,522...
Democrats in two borderline competitive legislative districts have gobs of cash saved up
After a hugely successful 2021 cycle, New Jersey Republicans have some lofty hopes for 2023’s legislative elections. With all 120 legislative seats up, the party intends to make a push into Democratic-leaning districts that haven’t recently hosted highly competitive races, giving them a very narrow path to a majority.
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, in the state that votes all year-round. Voters will go to the polls today in seven New Jersey municipalities: a city council runoff in Trenton; ; a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Lower Alloways Creek Board of Education; a special fire commission referendum in Millstone where voters must approve the purchase of one new tanker; and special school referendums to authorize school construction projects in Riverside, Union Township (Hunterdon), Manasquan and South River.
Codey has 56-1 cash edge over Gill in Democratic Senate primary
In a potential Democratic primary fight between two incumbents, Richard J. Codey (D-Roseland) has a Gottheimeresque fundraising edge over Nia Gill (D-Montclair). Legislative redistricting put the two veteran senators into the 27th district. A former Governor, Codey has $786,729 cash-on-hand after raising $10,849 during the fourth quarter of 2022. Gill...
Special school, fire district election results
Four times a year, New Jersey holds special school elections for voters to approve school construction referendums. The Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000 allows the state to pick up about 40% of the costs if voters approve the measure. Four municipalities held special school elections on Tuesday:
