Ronceverte, WV

Lion’s Club donates reading glasses to Ronceverte library

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
The Lewisburg Lions Club visited the Ronceverte Public Library bearing a boxful of reading glasses. These free glasses range from 1.25-2.50 and come in a variety of styles and colors.

The library and staff were very pleased with the donation, as many times people have come into the library without their reading glasses, and the library was running low on readers.

Lions Clubs are strong supporters of eye care. They are noted for taking in old, used glasses and having them turned into usable ones for those in need. Many clubs also assist in paying for eye exams and a pair of glasses for those who qualify.

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

