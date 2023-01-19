The Lewisburg Lions Club visited the Ronceverte Public Library bearing a boxful of reading glasses. These free glasses range from 1.25-2.50 and come in a variety of styles and colors.

The library and staff were very pleased with the donation, as many times people have come into the library without their reading glasses, and the library was running low on readers.

Lions Clubs are strong supporters of eye care. They are noted for taking in old, used glasses and having them turned into usable ones for those in need. Many clubs also assist in paying for eye exams and a pair of glasses for those who qualify.

The post Lion’s Club donates reading glasses to Ronceverte library appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .