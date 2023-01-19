ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Uncorked Creations to team up with Broadway in Binghamton

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYEzD_0kK9dyzy00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Uncorked Creations is hosting a special event in honor of Anastasia The Musical , a show coming to the Broadway in Binghamton stage on January 30th and 31st.

Anastasia was written by the creators of the Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime and is based in 1920’s Paris and Russia.

The main character, Anya, sets out to discover her past while being pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer.

On January 21st, Uncorked Creations will have a class where attendees will paint a Paris-inspired Anastasia design.

Those who attend will also have the chance to win tickets to the opening night of the musical.

You can purchase tickets to the community event here .

Tickets to Anastasia The Musical can be purchased by calling the Arena box office or online here .

For more information about the show, you can visit broadwayinbinghamton.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Town of Vestal Celebrates 200th Anniversary

On January 22, 1823, the Town of Vestal was borne -- formed out of the Town of Union. In celebration, Vestal is celebrating not just once, but 12 times. The celebrations began Jan. 21 and included chainsaw carving, visits from mascots and a massive bonfire. Closing out the night was a fireworks display.
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy