Uncorked Creations to team up with Broadway in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Uncorked Creations is hosting a special event in honor of Anastasia The Musical , a show coming to the Broadway in Binghamton stage on January 30th and 31st.

Anastasia was written by the creators of the Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime and is based in 1920’s Paris and Russia.

The main character, Anya, sets out to discover her past while being pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer.

On January 21st, Uncorked Creations will have a class where attendees will paint a Paris-inspired Anastasia design.

Those who attend will also have the chance to win tickets to the opening night of the musical.

You can purchase tickets to the community event here .

Tickets to Anastasia The Musical can be purchased by calling the Arena box office or online here .

For more information about the show, you can visit broadwayinbinghamton.com .

