Maryland State

Wes Moore sworn-in as Maryland’s first Black governor at historic ceremony

By Dwight A. Weingarten, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

Wes Moore put his hand on the Bible that once belonged to abolitionist and fellow Marylander Frederick Douglass and took the oath of office on Wednesday to become the 63rd governor and t he first Black person to hold the position in the state’s history.

He started his first speech as governor alluding to Maryland’s past and pointing the way hopes the state will move forward. He later outlined his plans for the state, including adding jobs, addressing climate change, improving public safety and offering a service year option for high school students.

“As I stand here today, looking out over Lawyers’ Mall, at the memorial to Justice Thurgood Marshall, it’s impossible not to think about our past and our path,” said Moore, from the stage erected on the steps of the State House in Annapolis near the spot where Marshall once argued civil rights cases about school desegregation in Maryland.

Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader administers the oath. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, Pool) Bryan Woolston, AP

"Maryland, our time is right now," he added later.

Several members of the Maryland congressional delegation and at least three former governors of both parties were on hand, as was Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame infielder Cal Ripken Jr. Another celebrity, Oprah Winfrey, introduced Moore.

Historic moment should 'not be taken lightly'

Marylanders from across the state recognized the implications of the day, where Moore was sworn in as the nation’s third Black elected governor in United States history and his lieutenant governor, Aruna Miller, a native of India, became the first immigrant to hold that position.

Maryland Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and his family meet with Oprah Winfrey at Government House prior to his inauguration in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Bryan Woolston, AP

“Our Union became a little more perfect this day,” Tom Perez, a competitor of Moore's in the Democratic primary and a U.S. Labor Secretary during the Obama administration, said in an interview near the gates of the Governor’s Mansion.

One of the inheritors of Marshall’s legacy, former NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill, indicated what the day meant to the nation and to Maryland.

More: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy through intimate, iconic images

“It is a moment that is woven into the arc of our history,” said Ifill, a Baltimore native, “It should not be taken lightly.”

Over 20 buses brought over 1,000 Marylanders to the event from as far away as Flintsone and Hagerstown in Western Maryland to Ocean City and Easton on the Eastern Shore. Harriette Lowery, a Talbot County resident, had never been to an inauguration previously.

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore, center, leads a march to the State House prior to his inauguration in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Bryan Woolston, AP

“I want to represent my family,” said Lowery. “I was standing in the gap for our ancestors.”

Moore won Talbot County during the primary , his only Eastern Shore county victory, and again during the general election , one of only two of the eight shore counties that he won. Statewide, he received more votes than any Maryland governor had previously.

Moore calls for service opportunities for high school graduates

Moore called the state “asset-rich and strategy poor” in outlining his priorities.

"For too long, we have left too many people behind," he said.

The new governor started his discussion of the future with the environment before transitioning to schools and concluding with his desire to enact a service year option for every high school graduate in the state.

He said paths for Maryland’s students begin with high quality schools “from pre-K to 12 th grade,” a nod to his aim to make pre-kindergarten classes more accessible.

Moore, a combat veteran,  discussed his own years of military service and his desire to grow those opportunities for the state’s young people.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Julia Nikhinson, AP

“My years of service transformed me,” he said. “I want every young Marylander, of every background, in every community, to have the opportunity to serve our state. That is why we will offer a service year option for all high school graduates.”

He told the thousands on hand to see him in the sunshine and mild winter weather: “You’ve elected me to serve as your governor, but the work will be done together.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Wes Moore sworn-in as Maryland's first Black governor at historic ceremony

