Sarasota County, FL

Rep. Greg Steube spent night in ICU after 25-foot fall off ladder; injuries 'not life threatening'

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Greg Steube (R-Dist. 17) Contributed

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized Thursday in a Florida intensive care unit after suffering serious injuries during an accident at his home, his office said .

Steube , R-Fla., "sustained several injuries" after falling some 25 feet off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property in Sarasota Wednesday afternoon.

"The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time," his office tweeted Thursday morning. "He is making progress and in good spirits."

His office tweeted Steube and his family are grateful to the team of doctors, nurses, and medical personnel treating him.

"We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation," the tweet continued.

Live updates: Biden to visit storm-ravaged California as questions swirl on classified documents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2zzw_0kK9dgM800
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube holds Huckleberry Finn, a 10-month-old beagle puppy rescued from Envigo, a controversial government breeding facility. Pictured with Steube is his wife, Jennifer Steube, who is the board president of the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Photo courtesy of the office of U.S. Rep. Greg Steube

Steube, a Republican, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Steube has been known for being a staunch second-amendment advocate .

Last year, he pulled out multiple handguns at his home during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday aimed at curbing mass shootings. The Republican congressman appeared by video conference from his Florida home, arguing that Democrats are trying to strip Americans' constitutional right to bear arms by restricting the ammunition they use.

Contributing: Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

Comments / 58

Donna G
3d ago

Thank god this man is ok. Falling off a ladder can be permanantly debiltating. Get well sir.

Reply(5)
20
??
3d ago

those that can pray to God pray for his healing

Reply
9
Marianne Knapp
3d ago

Blessings and A Speedy recovery Love Huckleberry Finn Thanks for Caring and Loving ✝️🕊️💜😊

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

911 audio reveals delivery driver saw congressman plunge 25 feet as lawmaker remains in hospital

A delivery driver reportedly called 911 after he saw Florida Representative Greg Steube fall off a ladder and plunge 25 feet to the ground.The Republican congressman was cutting tree limbs when he fell at his property in Sarasota, Florida. He spent the evening in the intensive care unit with “several serious injuries.”Delivery driver Darrell Woodie was reportedly working when he saw Mr Steube fall. Mr Woodie also works as a field representative for fellow Florida Representative Vern Buchanan, Fox 13 reported.Mr Woodie reportedly wanted to congratulate Mr Steube on his recent victory when he saw Mr Stebe fall. “He's bruised...
SARASOTA, FL
Upworthy

Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
The Week

Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized

Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder.  Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night.  Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Kristi Noem Manages to Make Ron DeSantis Look Less Awful

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received a flamethrower for Christmas from her staff and photos online showed her giddily incinerating a pile of trash. She has now attempted the political equivalent by siccing her mouthpiece—the perfectly named Ian Fury—on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s a fight involving two...
FLORIDA STATE
