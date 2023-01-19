'Deeply saddened': At least 4 US residents among 72 people killed in Nepal plane crash

At least two U.S. citizens and two permanent residents were among the 72 people killed in a plane crash in Nepal over the weekend, a State Department official said.

All 68 passengers and a crew of four died after Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed Sunday, just minutes before landing.

"We’re deeply saddened to hear the tragic Yeti airlines craft over the weekend which killed 72 people, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a Wednesday news conference. "Our thoughts are with the families of those on board."

Price said the U.S. "stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can at this difficult hour."

The ATR 72-500 plane was completing a 27-minute flight from Kathmandu. It crashed at about 10:50 a.m. local time as it approached the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority.

The Nepal government formed a five-member commission to investigate the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, authorities began returning the remains of victims to mourning families this week. Hundreds of relatives and friends of the victims consoled each other Tuesday at a local hospital.

Nepal has in the past struggled with flight safety issues that authorities have blamed on the rugged, mountainous terrain and unpredictable weather.

