WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg SFB

UPDATE: The launch took off at its scheduled time of 7:43 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday morning.

The launch is set for 7:43 a.m.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again.

The rocket will deliver 51 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

This launch was originally scheduled to take place on January 9, but was delayed due to the weather.

If it's scrubbed again Thursday, there's a backup launch opportunity at 7:09 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.