Greenbrier County, WV

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County receives Hamiliton Family Foundation grant award

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County (CISGC) is the recipient of the Jeanne G. Hamilton and Lawson W. Hamilton Jr. Family Foundation Inc. award in the amount of $30,000.

Funding from this award will assist in the continuation of free services CISGC provides to Greenbrier County’s at-risk and disadvantaged youth. Last year, more than 4,600 students benefited from services CISGC provided in Greenbrier County. Of the total students served, nearly 500 received individualized case management. Operating as a nonprofit, CISGC provides school-based and individualized services to every public school in Greenbrier County. As the level of need for Greenbrier County’s most vulnerable youth continues to rise, CISGC continues to expand its program- increasing service hours by 76% over the last two years.

Due to the much-needed expansion, CISGC actively seeks additional funding from community members, local businesses and private foundations. CISGC could not carry out its mission “to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life” without partnerships such as these and is grateful for the generosity of its partners. For more information about CISGC, call 304-661-1018, email info@cisgc.org or visit www.cisgc.org . You can also stay up to date through ther Facebook page.

