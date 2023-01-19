ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Egg seizures up at border crossings as prices soar in U.S.

By Julian Resendiz
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fi9Ap_0kK9cmP100

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – At $3.40, a 30-count carton of eggs is a steal in Juarez, Mexico, these days. Unfortunately, federal law prohibits Americans from bringing raw eggs or poultry across the border. That has not stopped people from trying as the price of eggs skyrockets in the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports a 108 percent increase in seized egg products and poultry at ports of entry from Oct. 1 to Dec 31 of last year. The price of a dozen eggs rose from $3.50 to $5.30 during that period as avian flu forced producers to put down 43 million egg-laying hens, according to the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbA3m_0kK9cmP100
Eggs are seen on a shelf at Pioneer Supermarkets on January 12, 2023, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. An outbreak of avian influenza, also known as the bird flu, has driven a shortage of eggs as well as an increase in prices in stores throughout some parts of the country. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“My advice is, don’t bring them over,” said CBP Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Charles Payne. “If you fail to declare them or try to smuggle them, you face civil penalties.”

90 pounds of bologna seized and destroyed, CBP says

Payne on Wednesday showed Border Report cartons of eggs seized by CBP officers the previous night. He said that has become a more common occurrence at the border in the past few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlnMG_0kK9cmP100
CBP Supervisory Agricultural Officer Charles Payne talks about egg seizures at Paso del Norte port of entry. (Border Report)

Other ports of entry along the Southwest border also are reporting increased seizures. The director of field operations for CBP in San Diego a day earlier alerted the public about the trend and reminded border crossers of fines of up to $10,000 for failure to declare.

Cheese-stuffed SUV stopped at El Paso border crossing

Payne said the high fines are meant for undeclared illegal commercial shipments. Individuals bringing more modest amounts face civil penalties closer to $300. And if they tell CBP upfront exactly what they’re bringing back from Mexico, their eggs will still be seized and destroyed, but they may not have to pay a fine.

“The advantage of declaring it is, we will pick it up with no penalty issued. If you fail to declare it or if you attempt to smuggle it, there’s going to be a penalty,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYXDl_0kK9cmP100
Spike in egg prices in the United States (USDA chart)

The spike in egg seizures is somewhat of a novelty for agricultural specialists at ports of entry. Often, they deal with plant seizures over concerns about harmful pests like insects. Bologna smuggling also makes news occasionally.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

CBP recommends that anyone planning shopping trips to Mexico consult their comprehensive list of restricted and prohibited items before returning to the U.S.

As for the eggs that were seized, Payne says they will be incinerated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud. Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue. Sharcarra is facing 18 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vice

A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth

A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Clarence Walker

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
INDIANA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy