ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes dies following Miami boating accident

By Kiara Jacobs
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFoYZ_0kK9cjkq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g0Gc_0kK9cjkq00

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

Charlotte FC defender tragically dies following a boating accident in south Florida early Thursday morning, the soccer club confirmed.

According to Miami Herald, 25-year-old Anton Walkes died Thursday after a Wednesday crash on waters near Miami Marine Stadium.

The Miami news outlet reports, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was found unconscious after two boats crashed around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Charlotte FC announced the tragic and heartbreaking news Thursday morning.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” said Owner David Tepper. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

The Lewisham, England, native in 2021 entered the MLS expansion draft and was selected by Charlotte FC. Walkes started 21 games in 23 appearances last season.

We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach

As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Woman Crafts La Marielita Rum to Pay Homage to Her Cuban Roots

When Miami resident Janet Diaz-Bonilla began interviewing family members about her family roots in Cuba for a screenplay she was penning, she never thought it would take her down the road to crafting rum. "Through the process, I learned about my grandfather and his businesses, one of which was a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
BOCA RATON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

26 puppies, dogs rescued from abandoned home in Miami-Dade

A litter of puppies and several adult dogs left abandoned in a vacated rental home are now safe and sound at Miami-Dade Animal Services. In all, 26 dogs were rescued. “It’s a little heartbreaking because they did come to us as a confiscation,” said Flora Beal with MDAS. “Just a reminder to the public that it is illegal to sell puppies unless you have a permit from the county.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
secretmiami.com

This Rooftop Restaurant With Unmatched Views Of Biscayne Bay Is Now Open In Coconut Grove

A breathtaking new rooftop restaurant with stunning views of Miami and Biscayne Bay has popped up in the heart of Coconut Grove! Aptly named Level 6, the 4,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge lives atop Lebanese restaurant, Amal (on the sixth floor, can’t you tell?). It’s the vision of INK Entertainment Group, the team behind Byblos, Sofia Design District and Amal Miami, of course.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

'I Will Soar' documentary set for world-wide release

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An award-winning documentary about the 2017 Atlantic High football program in Delray Beach was released worldwide on Jan. 17. The film, "I Will Soar" features former Eagles coach TJ Jackson mentoring his players, some dealing with homelessness, hunger, and violent crime in their neighborhoods,. Jackson...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police

A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
MIAMI, FL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

85
Followers
803
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy