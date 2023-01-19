ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suge Knight Says He Can Relate To Tory Lanez And Megan Thee Stallion

By Armon Sadler
Suge Knight is in the midst of a 28-year prison sentence and has come to understand the experience of being incarcerated very well. The 57-year-old recently spoke about how he can relate to Tory Lanez , who was recently convicted during his December 2022 trial , but also to his shooting victim, Megan Thee Stallion .

“I understand what Megan goes through because when Tupac and I got shot in Vegas… I got a fragment and a bullet an inch to my skull today,” the former CEO of Death Row Records told Rolling Stone in a phone conversation shared on Wednesday (Jan. 18). “They didn’t remove it because they said if it went another inch I’d have been a vegetable or dead… So I know what it’s like when people say, ‘You didn’t get shot, this didn’t happen, she’s lying.’ They accused me of stuff (too).”

The “ Plan B ” rapper has dealt with doubters of her story for the last two and a half years, despite showing fans her wounded foot, doctors reporting bullet fragments were in her foot, and the x-rays later surfacing online . The Compton music executive’s empathy extended to the Sorry 4 What rapper as well, but not before clearing up the reports that his former lawyer, David Kenner , represented him in his manslaughter hit-and-run case in 2018.

“If they’d have let me use David Kenner, I wouldn’t be having this conversation from prison with you,” Suge said. Kenner stepped down from the father of five’s case for personal reasons and was denied the ability to return and handle the proceedings. Knight believes, much like Lanez, that perhaps better representation or legal advice could have led to his case going differently.

A source told Rolling Stone that the Brampton, Canada artist regrets not testifying in the trial and was told not to by his lawyer, George Mgdesyan.

“If he’s guilty, that’s one thing. But if he didn’t have the right person representing him to get a fair shake, that’s another thing,” Knight added. “Right now, Tory is probably going through [the] worst days of life, because the county jail [is] so horrible and dirty. The food is garbage, the cell is freezing, it’s dirty and nasty. You could be sitting in your bed at night, and a rat might run across your chest, or it might bite you, roaches is all over your bed.”

Tory Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation after being found guilty on three charges related to the shooting. His sentencing was recently delayed , as his new legal team is preparing to appeal the verdict.

Fans believed long before he restructured his representation that he deserved to appeal the verdict and started a petition on Change.com which gathered over 51,000 signatures.

