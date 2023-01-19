Read full article on original website
Related
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
Cobra Kai To Land Its Final Crane Kick With Season 6 (& Why It's The Right Time)
Back in the spring of 2018, a little-known "Originals" section of YouTube gained attention thanks to "Cobra Kai," a show which continued "The Karate Kid" saga over three decades later. As influential as the first three movies in the franchise had become, the first season of "Cobra Kai" brought new attention because it focused heavily on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — a former villain who mellowed with the passage of time. The back and forth between Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defined the appeal of the early seasons, with characters both old and new making the show gripping and exciting as it unfolded. Each new character unique to the program has even inspired polls to determine which player deserves their own spin-off.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0