Coffee lovers rejoice: DoorDash will soon deliver Starbucks across the U.S.

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — It’s official: We’re lazy.

Some mornings, it feels like you don’t have enough energy, even to get up and get your own cup of coffee. Soon, you’ll be able to have that coffee delivered right to your door.

DoorDash and Starbucks are expanding their delivery partnership to all fifty U.S. states this year.

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

Starbucks said they will offer 95 percent of the items found on in-store menus through DoorDash. Additionally, they will use stickers on drinks to avoid spills and delivery-specific cupholders for the drivers.

Of course, you can also customize your order, just like when you order in person.

Starbucks delivery via DoorDash is expected to be available nationwide by March 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

