Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series

Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL’s International Series.

The NFL announced five of the teams involved in the games Thursday, including the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans playing home games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams made previous trips to London, Buffalo in 2015 and the Titans in 2018.

“The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said Thursday. “We’re excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026.”

As per their multi-year commitment to London, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium.

Two games in Germany are scheduled, and two of the four teams involved were revealed on Thursday: the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. New England is 3-0 in three previous international games.

“We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there,” Patriots chairman Robert Kraft said in a statement.

The league identified Frankfurt and Munich as the host cities for the games in Germany over the next four years.

There will be no international game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations planned for Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game dates, times and locations are all confirmed when the NFL releases its full 2023 regular-season schedule.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: