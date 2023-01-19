Read full article on original website
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
RICHARD LEE MALERI
(OLNEY) The celebration of life for Richard Lee Maleri, age 80, of Olney, will be held Saturday evening, February 11, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Richland Golf Club in Olney. There are no other services. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Richard Lee Maleri of Olney.
LOCAL EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
(LAWRENCEVILLE) A fundraising benefit for Donnie & Teri Ash will be held this evening at the VFW Post in Lawrenceville, from 4:00 until 7:00. Tickets, at $14.00 for adults or $10 per child, for the Country Rhodes all-you-can-eat meal, plus a live auction, a gun raffle drawing, live music by The Ash Band and Big D, and a 50/50 drawing. To purchase meal or gun raffle tickets, or for details, call Kevin at 618-843-0297 or Jodi at 618-843-4805.
PAUL E. HITES
(OLNEY) The interment of cremains for Paul E. Hites, age 96, of Olney, will be held later this year on Tuesday morning, July 4, at 10:00, at the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, east of Olney, near Claremont. Cremation rites have been accorded. There are no other services. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for World War II and U.S. Army Veteran, Paul E. Hites, of Olney.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
1 year after ice rescue: Coles County family talks grief, recovery & gratitude
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One year after 11-year-old Ma’Liyah White was rescued from a frozen pond, her family is celebrating her extraordinary recovery. “Her lifeless body, honestly… just being there… you don’t know what’s going to happen,” White’s great-aunt Amanda Beals recalled. “You pray. We had the whole nation praying.” The Coles County family’s […]
Judge suspends Illinois’ assault weapon ban for those who filed lawsuit
CHICAGO — An judge has temporarily suspended Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Following the judge’s decision, Gov. JB Pritzker said the decision isn’t surprising. “Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to […]
‘She was a real wonderful lady’: Assumption community remembers Dolly Parton’s 1975 performance
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Country music legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton turned 77 years old on Thursday, and many people in Assumption are reflecting on her time in town over 40 years ago. The Assumption Jaycees Club sponsored two performances on July 4, 1975, with Parton performing once in the […]
Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons. The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
Suspect in custody after deputies say they damaged a cemetery
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a suspect accused of damaging a cemetery is in custody. According to the department's Facebook page, on Friday the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. The department said...
