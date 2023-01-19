Read full article on original website
Driver's Body Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County
Nearly eight hours after a car fire, the driver's body was found in a wooded area of Morris County, authorities said.Crews responded to the commercial area of Ungerer Road in Lincoln Park around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for reports of a car fire, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll s…
News 12
Morris County investigators probe car fire, body found in Lynn Park
Morris County investigators are piecing together two incidents in Lincoln Park Saturday, one of which involved a body found in the area of Lynn Park. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement on social media saying it was notified of a vehicle fire at 8:12 a.m. on Ungerer Way. Around 3 p.m., a body was located in the park, which is only a short drive away.
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police
LINCOLN PARK, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a body found in the area of Lyn Park at around 3 pm was related to an earlier car fire nearby. At around 8 am, police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of a business on Ungerer Way. Lyn Park is just a few blocks south of the location of the earlier car fire. Police did not say how but did say the two incidents were connected. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park. The post Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. One of those suspects was a 16-year-old who shot a female victim. The 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released, shot a female victim in the area of North 13th Street. She is reported to be in stable condition and recovering. The teen suspect was identified as an East Orange resident. Ahmed Rauf-Nomaw, 45, of Middle Grove, NY, was arrested and faces weapons charges after a double shooting. Two male victims in the 900 block of The post Five suspects arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
3 arrested, thousands in stolen merchandise recovered in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested and approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury Township, police said. On Jan. 17, at around 2:43 p.m., police received a call in reference to shoplifting at the Kohl’s, located at 275 Route 10,...
Police looking for carjacking suspect in Newark
Authorities say the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle at 18th Avenue and Alexander Street in Newark on New Year’s Day.
Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores
Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle. Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Bridgewater mall shoppers shot by airsoft gun in separate incidents
Two Somerset County men face several charges after two shoppers at the Bridgewater Commons mall were shot with pellets from an airsoft pistol in separate incidents earlier this month, authorities said Friday. A woman told police she was shot in the head with a BB or pellet gun about 7...
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ
The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
mypaperonline.com
Roxbury Resident—Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Corporal Michael McMahon—and K-9 Kai’s Special Bond
2020’s title of “America’s Top Dog” belongs to New Jersey, specifically to Roxbury natives Dt. Cpl. Michael McMahon and his trusted K-9, Kai. The two took top prize at A&E Network’s “America’s Top Dog” competition, which was televised from Santa Clarita, CA in March of 2020. McMahon and his then 4-year-old partner beat out six of the country’s most impressive K-9 teams to secure the grand prize of $25,000—which, was given to a non-profit animal welfare organization that specializes in caring for retired police dogs.
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-year-old arrested after school bus stolen from Livingston Public Schools parking lot
Livingston police announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Saudi Arabian national in Pennsylvania in connection with the stolen school bus.
Two charged for desecrating human remains, elder abuse and manslaughter in River Edge
RIVER EDGE, NJ – Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutors investigating a December death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found lying in the road have announced the arrest of two individuals on multiple charges. Aniesa Samad and Tyrone Closs each have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, elder abuse, and desecrating human remains. Investigators determined the pair was responsible for the death of Michael Kestenbaum and later discarded his body along Ackerson Street. Police responded to a December 8th 911 call reporting a body on the road. When police arrived, they found Kestenbaum deceased. The post Two charged for desecrating human remains, elder abuse and manslaughter in River Edge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mountainside Police Release Statement on Friday Morning Fatal Car Crash
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi release the following statement regarding the fatal car accident on Route 22 West Friday morning. On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Mountainside Police were dispatched to a single care motor vehicle accident on Route 22 West just after the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater. Upon arrival officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive. The victim's vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz left the roadway at a curve and struck a large diameter utility pole. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Mountainside Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any witness' to contact Det. Ryan Carr at 908.232.8100.
Police Probe Single Car Crash That Killed Man on Route 22 in Mountainside
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 61-year-old Plainfield man was killed in an early Friday morning crash on Route 22, police said. At about 6:45 a.m., Mountainside Police were dispatched to a single car crash on Route 22 West just after the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater, police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a statement. Upon arrival officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive, Giannuzzi said. The man’s name was not disclosed. The victim's vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz left the roadway at a curve and hit a large diameter utility pole, Giannuzzi said. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said. The cause of the crash remained unclear on Friday. Mountainside Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Ryan Carr at 908-232-8100.
3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police
Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. The...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office participate in virtual forum on criminal justice
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office participated in a virtual forum hosted by the Martin Luther King Observance Committee titled: “Criminal Justice: Paths to Reform and Redirection.”. The panel was conducted on Monday,...
