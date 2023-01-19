MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 61-year-old Plainfield man was killed in an early Friday morning crash on Route 22, police said. At about 6:45 a.m., Mountainside Police were dispatched to a single car crash on Route 22 West just after the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater, police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a statement. Upon arrival officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive, Giannuzzi said. The man’s name was not disclosed. The victim's vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz left the roadway at a curve and hit a large diameter utility pole, Giannuzzi said. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said. The cause of the crash remained unclear on Friday. Mountainside Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Ryan Carr at 908-232-8100.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO