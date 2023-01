The Scarlet and Black improve to 1-1 with the win while San Francisco drops to 1-2 on the year. SDSU remains undefeated all time against the Dons at 4-0. “It was a good team win today for our Aztecs,” head coach Gene Carswell said after the match. “We battled back at number two, which made it possible to earn a hard-fought doubles point. We got two key wins at the top of the lineup, which were instrumental in setting up Andre Saleh at number six to clinch the match 4-0.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO