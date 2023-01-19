Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
MetroLink service changes starting Monday, Jan. 23
There are going to be some changes to evening and weekend MetroLink services starting Monday, January 23. This is all for new improvements to the light rail system.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Save A Lot downsizes St. Louis staff, closing two distribution centers
Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.
Spend the day with friends of Fort Bellefonte Park monitoring eagles
Today, you can spend the day with the friends of Fort Bellefonte Park monitoring eagles.
Roger Dierberg, former grocery executive, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS – Roger Dierberg, a third-generation grocer and former executive vice president for Dierbergs Markets, died last week at 88. A cause of death was not announced. Roger grew up in Creve Coeur, attended Clayton High School, and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in engineering. He and wife Barbara raised their children in Bellefontaine Neighbors and Spanish Lake.
Mayor Jones offers encouragement during Girls Inc. visit
Mayor Tishaura Jones spent part of her weekend visiting Girls Inc. in St. Louis, a nonprofit that provides education and cultural programs in safe environments for girls.
Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand
Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores.
KMOV
Saint Louis Zoo hosting 3 job fairs to hire part-time employees
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- The Saint Louis Zoo will host three job fairs to hire part-time employees. The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Feb. 3, and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The job fairs will take place in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance.
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77.
St. Louis remote-work tax lawsuit benefits six people
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic had some people asking why they were paying a St. Louis earnings tax if they were not working in the city limits. The one percent earnings tax is charged to city residents and nonresidents who work in the St. Louis. A lawsuit was filed a year and a half ago on behalf of six people who were working outside the city and paying the tax.
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches. There are all kinds of different rules of thumb for forecasting different types of weather in different locations. In St. Louis, for forecasting heavy snow, we have what is called the “Memphis Low” benchmark.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Stay hydrated and keep proper form with G3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Shivers reminded viewers of the benefits of staying hydrated. He recommends that you drink at least a gallon of water a day. Shivers demonstrated how to keep proper form in quick exercises as well.
St. Louis man repurposes security device to combat spike in Hyundai, Kia thefts
ST. LOUIS – Hyundai and Kia thefts spiked to alarming rates last year in the St. Louis area, almost 10 times more than in previous years. One St. Louis car dealer is looking to combat the problem. Elliott Silk with Suntrup Automotive has helped repurpose a built-in device to offer another option besides traditional car clubs.
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
mycouriertribune.com
Tom Villa, a role-model in St. Louis politics and 'just the nicest guy,' is dead at 77
ST. LOUIS — Thomas A. “Tom” Villa, a longtime player in St. Louis area politics and a proud lifelong Democrat, died about 10:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20, 2023) after suffering a heart attack. He was 77. Villa was president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from...
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | January 20, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Fox 2’s Daniel Esteve, Kevin Ryans, and the High School Sports Caravan’s Jim Powers give highlights, reactions, and analyses of St. Louis area prep basketball. PART 1 PART 2
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis aldermen tee up a 100% pay increase for next session
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has set itself up to double its pay in the next session. Members on Friday voted to pay those who will take office in April $72,000 a year, up from the current $36,000 salary. Aldermen would receive an additional $5,000 in expenses. The proposal,...
KMOV
St. Louis Board of Aldermen one step closer to doubling salary
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, the majority of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to raise alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars. St. Louis alderwoman Carol Howard sponsored the bill doubling the salary from $36,000 to $72,000. Alderpersons in support of the raise discussed...
St. Peters’ couple frustrated with Frontier Airlines over honeymoon hardship
Charley Sellini and her husband Chuck were married in 2020. Their honeymoon plans were quickly put on hold.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0