Maryland Heights, MO

Roger Dierberg, former grocery executive, dead at 88

ST. LOUIS – Roger Dierberg, a third-generation grocer and former executive vice president for Dierbergs Markets, died last week at 88. A cause of death was not announced. Roger grew up in Creve Coeur, attended Clayton High School, and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in engineering. He and wife Barbara raised their children in Bellefontaine Neighbors and Spanish Lake.
Saint Louis Zoo hosting 3 job fairs to hire part-time employees

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- The Saint Louis Zoo will host three job fairs to hire part-time employees. The job fairs will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Feb. 3, and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The job fairs will take place in The Living World at the Zoo’s North Entrance.
St. Louis remote-work tax lawsuit benefits six people

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic had some people asking why they were paying a St. Louis earnings tax if they were not working in the city limits. The one percent earnings tax is charged to city residents and nonresidents who work in the St. Louis. A lawsuit was filed a year and a half ago on behalf of six people who were working outside the city and paying the tax.
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches. There are all kinds of different rules of thumb for forecasting different types of weather in different locations. In St. Louis, for forecasting heavy snow, we have what is called the “Memphis Low” benchmark.
Stay hydrated and keep proper form with G3 Fitness

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. Shivers reminded viewers of the benefits of staying hydrated. He recommends that you drink at least a gallon of water a day. Shivers demonstrated how to keep proper form in quick exercises as well.
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
St. Louis aldermen tee up a 100% pay increase for next session

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has set itself up to double its pay in the next session. Members on Friday voted to pay those who will take office in April $72,000 a year, up from the current $36,000 salary. Aldermen would receive an additional $5,000 in expenses. The proposal,...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen one step closer to doubling salary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, the majority of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to raise alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars. St. Louis alderwoman Carol Howard sponsored the bill doubling the salary from $36,000 to $72,000. Alderpersons in support of the raise discussed...
