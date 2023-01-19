ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

17th Ave. sinkhole update

By Rebecca Stalnaker
Hinton News
 3 days ago

Locals have likely noticed that the hole that opened up near 17th Ave. has recently been filled. According to reports, work is ongoing to complete the permanent repairs. In 2022, news broke that the soil in the collapsed area was contaminated, which delayed the repair efforts. The delay subsequently led to further damage during a heavy rainstorm. Statements indicate that filling the crater mitigates the continued erosion of the contaminated soil. Prior to filling the hollow, the West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) placed a temporary slip liner through the damaged culvert. According to an update from Hinton Councilman Jim Leslie, DOH plans to complete preparations for the permanent repairs, including right-of-way acquisition and contract plans, by the end of January. At that point, the project will go out for bid. A timeline for the project is not available, but Leslie noted that DOH will "expedite as quickly as possible." Hinton News will continue to bring you the latest updates on this situation until the permanent repairs are complete.

