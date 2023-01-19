ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene

Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!

The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes

Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
FanSided

UFC 283: Pros react to Brandon Moreno finishing rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo

See how fellow fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno putting his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo to bed once and for all at UFC 283. The rivalry and undisputed UFC flyweight championship goes to Brandon Moreno. In the UFC’s first-ever tetralogy (or quadrilogy) bout, Moreno, entering as interim champion, defeated Deiveson Figueiredo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 results: Brandon Moreno claims title in fourth meeting, sends Deiveson Figueiredo to bantamweight

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed flyweight champion after a bittersweet ending to a historic fourth meeting with his toughest rival. After a brilliant start to the flyweight title unification bout for Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) in the UFC 283 co-main event against Deiveson Figueiredo, a doctor’s stoppage led to the end of the fight after the third round. The right eye of Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) was swollen shut, resulting in the crowning of Moreno as champion at Jeunesse Arena.
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Brawl breaks out at BKFC press conference

On Thursday, BKFC conducted a press conference ahead of Knuckle Mania 3. Although the card is still a month away, fans got a preview of what they would see as Mike Richman and Lorenzo Hunt exchanged blows on stage, finally knocking it to the ground. Austin Trout and Diego Sanchez...
Boxing Scene

Floyd Mayweather vs. Liam Harrison Exhibition on February 25 at O2 Arena

Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather will indeed move forward with his plan to stage an exhibition fight in the UK. Mayweather took to social media to officially announce that his next unsanctioned fight will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. Mayweather's opponent will...
bjpenndotcom

Kalle Sauerland confirms Misfits Boxing is in discussions to book Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly in discussions with Misfits Boxing. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last year. Following the victory, Ngannou revealed that he was fighting compromised against ‘Bon Gamin’. As a result of a knee injury, he’s spent over a year out of the cage.
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier

Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
FanSided

Liam Smith stops Chris Eubank Jr. in a shocker (Video)

Liam Smith scores an upset victory over Chris Eubank Jr. by way of fourth round TKO. A sold-out crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, went to see the British showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2) and Liam Smith (32-3-1). In what was a shocker, Smith scored two knockdowns over Eubank Jr. in the fourth round on the way to a TKO victory. The golf ball size swelling underneath the right eye of Eubank Jr. wasn’t a pleasant thing to see after the fight.
Boxing Scene

Harrison Denies He's Facing Mayweather, Injured and Scheduled For Surgery

Kickboxing veteran Liam Harrison has denied that he's facing five division champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight on February 25 at The O2 in London. Mayweather, who turns 46-years-old next month, recently announced that he would be facing Harrison in the main event of that card - and even circulated the official poster for the event on social media.

