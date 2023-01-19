Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Sanchez Sentenced to Possession Charges
Damien Sanchez of Forest City pled guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana -First Offense,” stemming from a search warrant by the Forest City Police Department on October 24, 2022. Sanchez was granted a deferred judgement and was order to pay $430.00 civil penalty, and obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Sanchez will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for one year.
kiow.com
Lori J. Carrillo
Lori J. Carrillo, age 64 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. A funeral for Lori will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Appoint Beeken
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss the need to take further steps on a proposed joint project with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on joint Drainage District 123-113 and on Drainage District #16. The board will hold a teleconference with the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors on the issues.
kiow.com
West Hancock Focuses on Improving its Track Facilities
The West Hancock track facilities at Sanger Field in Britt are in need of a major overhaul and the West Hancock School Board has an eye on the future with regard to a number of upgrades according to West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann.
