Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Flint-area basketball highlights: Lake Fenton boys complete sweep over Goodrich
FLINT – Friday was a good night for Lake Fenton’s basketball programs. First, the girls beat Goodrich in a battle of unbeaten teams and then the boys completed the sweep by handing the Martians their first loss of the season, 73-65 in overtime.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Genesee Christian boys, girls both hike records to 8-1
FLINT – Genesee Christian jumped out to a 38-point halftime lead Thursday en route to a 62-28 victory over Webberville. Tyler Chapman led the Soldiers with 19 points and six rebounds, Trenton Boike added 17 points and four assists, and Boston Boike had eight points.
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Carrollton wins coast-to-coast thriller
With points at a premium, Carrollton’s RJ Kelley decided not to wait around for any help. Kelley pulled down a rebound and took the ball coast to coast for a three-point play and a 39-36 win over Bullock Creek in a Tri-Valley Conference 10 game Friday.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Much-needed victories are cause for celebration
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 20, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 64, HEMLOCK 49.
MLive.com
Milestone win halts record drought as Bay City Central earns chance to celebrate
TAWAS CITY, MI – They didn’t know how, didn’t know where and didn’t know when. But the Bay City Central girls basketball team knew this win was coming.
Lake Fenton girls make school history with win over Goodrich in battle of unbeatens
GOODRICH, MI – It’s becoming a historic season for Lake Fenton’s girls basketball team. And the Blue Devils don’t appear close to being finished.
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Flint Elite at Hamady
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before their game against Flint Elite, Hamady received a special gift from alum Roy Jackson Jr. Jackson bought the team new away jerseys and bookbags for the rest of the season. The special moment happened before the team got dressed for Friday's game. The Hawks blew-out...
Flint Style Soccer to host free indoor soccer winter league for children in grades 3-6
FLINT, MI – Flint Style Soccer and Crim Sports is offering eight weeks of free indoor soccer for children from third to sixth grade this winter. Games will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday nights at St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church fieldhouse, 706 Beach St., beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
5th Quarter: Five of the area’s best remain atop the league.
Our Big Game this evening is out at Potterville High School where Laingsburg is in town for a CMAC matchup.
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
247Sports
Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball confidence check on Jadyn Davis
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Eleven Warriors
Rotten in Ann Arbor
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
Detroit Lions reportedly losing college scouting director to Arizona Cardinals
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are losing college scouting director Dave Sears to the Arizona Cardinals, where he’ll serve as the new assistant general manager under Monti Ossenfort. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News was the first to report the news. Sears first joined the Lions as a...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
Move-in-ready Midland home with updates throughout listed for $425K
LARKIN TWP, MI — There’s a move-in-ready home for sale on nearly two acres in Midland County with a new roof and updates throughout. The 2,000-square-foot home located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Larkin Township is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
