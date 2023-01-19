ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HS Boys Hoops - Flint Elite at Hamady

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Before their game against Flint Elite, Hamady received a special gift from alum Roy Jackson Jr. Jackson bought the team new away jerseys and bookbags for the rest of the season. The special moment happened before the team got dressed for Friday's game. The Hawks blew-out...
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball confidence check on Jadyn Davis

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Rotten in Ann Arbor

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
