ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wxhc.com

Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close

Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Local schools asking for communities help searching for superintendents

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley and Oriskany Central School Districts’ Boards of Education are searching for their next superintendents and are asking for input from the community. More specifically, to share their feedback using a tool called 'ThoughtExchange.' Individuals will be given an open-ended question, where they are...
SAUQUOIT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
guideposts.org

Greetings from Small-Town America: Hobart, New York

In this small New York town, a community of booksellers have gathered to create a hub of specialized shops that attract book lovers from far and wide. You’ve heard the saying “It takes a village….” There’s no better example than Hobart, New York, with its whopping eight used bookstores. (Not bad for a community of 351.) Clustered on Main Street, the shops form a unique literary path in the northern Catskills.
HOBART, NY
Big Frog 104

Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?

Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
HERKIMER, NY
95.3 Big Kat

These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland

A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.

On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire causes heavy damage to Ulster County home

HIGH FALLS – Several Ulster County fire departments were called out early Sunday for a structure fire at 267 Mossy Brook Road in High Falls. Repeated calls for additional manpower went out over the county’s 911 dispatch to battle the three-alarm blaze that was reported at about 2:45 a.m.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy