ORLANDO, Fla. – Did you see them? Ominous-looking, wavy clouds known as asperatus clouds took over parts of the Central Florida sky Saturday. These have also been known as undulatus asperatus. The harmless clouds form when there is instability aloft and relatively stable air near the surface. They oftentimes form after rain and thunderstorms and are more commonly found in the Plains states.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO