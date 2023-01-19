Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in...
click orlando
Judge grants state’s motion for 6-member jury in trial of Florida teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A motion hearing was held Friday afternoon in the case of Aiden Fucci, the teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in 2021, according to News 6 partner News4JAX. Ahead of the hearing, the attorney representing Fucci filed new motions, including a request for a...
click orlando
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. – A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers and...
click orlando
What were those weird clouds in Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Did you see them? Ominous-looking, wavy clouds known as asperatus clouds took over parts of the Central Florida sky Saturday. These have also been known as undulatus asperatus. The harmless clouds form when there is instability aloft and relatively stable air near the surface. They oftentimes form after rain and thunderstorms and are more commonly found in the Plains states.
click orlando
Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
click orlando
Read it and weep: Florida Storytelling Festival coming to Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Don’t write this Mount Dora festival off. Authors, aspiring and otherwise, better get ready to book it to the 39th annual Florida Storytelling Festival, which will be held virtually and in-person at the Lakeside Inn from Jan. 26-29. [TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate...
click orlando
Buckle up! Wild temperature swings coming to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hop on the weather roller coaster and keep your entire wardrobe on standby!. After a cool and cloudy Saturday, a quick warmup return Sunday. The ups and downs in the temperature department are expected to continue for the week ahead. [TRENDING: Orlando police ask for help...
click orlando
‘Our children are at stake:’ Teacher shortage in Florida among worst in the nation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s public schools continue to deal with a shortage of teachers. Vacancies have doubled in the Sunshine State over the last two years, and it’s estimated more than 100,000 students do not have a full-time teacher. [TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate banned from...
click orlando
Does alligator meat taste good? Here’s where you can buy it in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Alligators may look cute and cuddly, sure. But did you know that they can also make for a healthy, tasty treat?. According to the Florida Bureau of Seafood, gator is a lean meat, low in fat and cholesterol but high in protein, making it ideal for many low-carb diets.
click orlando
Florida officials explain why African American studies course violates state law
On Friday, the Florida Department of Education released a statement that it was rejecting the coursework for a new advanced placement class still in its pilot phase. The state education board cites six topics in the syllabus, including coursework on the reparations movement, black queer studies and movement for black lives.
click orlando
Front moves into Central Florida. Here’s what that means for your weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A surface front will continue its slow southward sag across across Central Florida, reaching the Osceola and Brevard counties by Friday afternoon. As the front remains overhead on Friday, clouds will linger with a slight 20% chance of isolated showers with highs in the upper 70s.
Comments / 0