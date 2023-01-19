ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home

SARASOTA, Fla. – A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers and...
SARASOTA, FL
What were those weird clouds in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Did you see them? Ominous-looking, wavy clouds known as asperatus clouds took over parts of the Central Florida sky Saturday. These have also been known as undulatus asperatus. The harmless clouds form when there is instability aloft and relatively stable air near the surface. They oftentimes form after rain and thunderstorms and are more commonly found in the Plains states.
FLORIDA STATE
Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
ORLANDO, FL
Read it and weep: Florida Storytelling Festival coming to Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Don’t write this Mount Dora festival off. Authors, aspiring and otherwise, better get ready to book it to the 39th annual Florida Storytelling Festival, which will be held virtually and in-person at the Lakeside Inn from Jan. 26-29. [TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate...
MOUNT DORA, FL
Buckle up! Wild temperature swings coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hop on the weather roller coaster and keep your entire wardrobe on standby!. After a cool and cloudy Saturday, a quick warmup return Sunday. The ups and downs in the temperature department are expected to continue for the week ahead. [TRENDING: Orlando police ask for help...
FLORIDA STATE

