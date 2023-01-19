ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

Davos’s Crypto-powered Metaverse Museum Isn’t the Digital Art Gallery We’ve Been Waiting for

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14trle_0kK9ZYSK00

When the global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland are finished discussing a ban on electric cars in Wyoming or competing with China for AI supremacy, they’ll have the unique opportunity to enjoy a metaverse art museum.

At the Crypto Valley Partners-sponsored networking lounge, attendees can strap on virtual reality goggles to visit the Octopus Contemporary Art Museum (OCAM) designed by ArtMeta, a metaverse and digital display company.

The museum, according to ArtMeta, exists on a “metaverse island” named Tchan-Zâca, which in ArtMeta lore is the “probable result of several underwater volcanic eruptions.” A Kraken that lived at the heart of Tchan-Zâca became fossilized during this period of volcanic violence and thus became the “octopus” at the center of the “Octopus Contemporary Art Museum”.

For those of us not in Davos, a browser version is available. Upon picking an avatar, complete with legs and everything, the audience member arrives in an atrium with a glowing billboard of Crypto Valley events. The museum is designed with a central hall whose walls are decorated with illustrations of monsteras and palm trees. Origami sculptures of kites and swans fit in the corners and lanterns float, tethered to benches should one’s digital feet grow tired. In short, it has the look of a children’s museum.

Off the main hall are adjoining rooms designed by Crypto Valley’s partners, including TrustSawp, a crypto trading app, and Tezos, a blockchain known for its artistic community. There is also a cafe. Though it serves no food if your avatar is still for too long it will land in that cafe in a pile of other avatars, awaiting their human puppeteers.

Each gallery contained, first and foremost, advertisements for the partner who was sponsoring it. In the TrustSwap gallery, animated and static pieces were pasted to monolith-like grey rectangles that sat around the perimeter of the room. Included there was Christine Wang’s Bitcoin Wife II , a digitized and animated version of her painting by the same name, which was copied from a meme in which a crying woman is shown beneath text that reads, “My husband is rich in Bitcoins/But if he dies I won’t understand how to spend them.” A tragic stanza for the modern age. It’s incredibly funny to see this piece —which has been appropriated into so many forms while staying, essentially, the same— contextualized now by this bizarre metaverse experience that attendees of the World Economic Forum are expected to walk around in.

It’s perfect — a perfect pile of junk, sublime absurdity.

The other galleries don’t quite reach this peak of irony, and the experience over all is hampered by the jerky avatars. Scrolling through an artist’s page on Instagram is a higher quality, more immersive way of interacting with digital or digitized art. And though the ArtMeta spokesperson wrote that the mission of the company was to create “a place where gallerists can exhibit their most visionary artists’ works without the bounds of a small booth of three white walls,” one hardly gets the sense that a new way of viewing art is being offered. The digital works are pasted to flat surfaces. The avatars, weirdly hunched, “look” at the painting. As a human being using the browser version, I can click “enlarge” but the view provided is compressed and lacking in information. At the Tezos-sponsored gallery, the works were afixed to digitally rendered parchment scrolls, so at least they took some liberties provided by the boundless opportunities digital display should provide, but is seldom taken advantage of.

That OCAM is uninspired in the display of work is not the fault of the medium — that is, the metaverse gallery. GMO Gallery , a digital gallery that was run by artists Michal Cihlar and Sean Kennedy during the pandemic was incredibly whimsical. Digital and digitized works occupied floating fairy castles and suburban backyards, they even hosted a Halloween space where getting close to works would trigger haunted screams and the viewer paced around by the light of a single flashlight. The work, of course, was interesting as well, featuring not just two-dimensional art but ceramic work and jewelry that had been 3D scanned and rendered.

The metaverse museum, though easy to laugh at as a concept, is not an idea without its merits. But when these digital experiences are ruled by advertisements and poor design, it’s no wonder that the public isn’t all that excited for the future of digital art and digital immersion.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Brazilian Collector Sues Detroit Museum to Obtain Van Gogh Painting

A Brazilian collector filed suit yesterday against the Detroit Institute of Arts, claiming that a van Gogh painting that he had been trying to find for years is currently hanging in a blockbuster show devoted to the artist at the museum. The collector, Gustavo Soter, alleges that Une liseuse de romans (1888) is worth more than $5 million. It is right now featured in “Van Gogh in America,” an exhibition that toasts the DIA’s reputation as the first museum in the U.S. to purchase a work by the artist. In that show, Une liseuse de romans’s wall text says it is...
DETROIT, IL
ARTnews

Activists Spray Painting in Western Australia, Frye Art Museum Names Director, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER ART ATTACK. On Thursday, protesters at the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth spray painted the logo for the oil and gas company Woodside atop a prized Frederick McCubbin painting, the Guardian reports. The piece was covered with clear perspex, apparently preventing it from serious damage. One person was arrested. In a statement, the activists alleged that Woodside is causing the “ongoing desecration of sacred Murujuga rock art” because of its activities on the Burrup peninsula, north of Perth. Woodside, for its part, said that there has not been any impact on the 50,000-year-old rock art in...
VERMONT STATE
ARTnews

Athens Archaeological Museum Architect Named, Copyrighting A.I. Art, and More: Morning Links for January 12, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON THE MOVE. Patti Wong, a powerhouse in the Asian art market who departed Sotheby’s late last year after more than 30 years there, is setting up an art advisory, Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. Wong is going into business with Daryl Wickstrom, who is also a Sotheby’s alum, and is partnering with Philip Hoffman’s international outfit, the Fine Art Group. Meanwhile, the Met has named a new chief operating officer—Jameson “Jamie” Kelleher, who has been its chief financial officer—Artforum reports. And Alex Poots, the founding artistic director and chief executive of Manhattan’s multifarious Shed, is dropping his chief executive duties. He told the New York Times that, “to really...
ARTnews

Gallery-Sponsored Artists Residencies Are Spreading Across the World

Residency programs are typically run by nonprofits, art museums, and even private patrons. Over the past few years, however, around half a dozen galleries have launched their own residency programs as a way to stand out in the market and give their artists the time and space for reflection, research, and production. One new addition to this trend is Emmanuel Perrotin, whose namesake gallery has around a dozen exhibition spaces from Paris and New York to Tokyo and Seoul. This past summer the French dealer opened his secondary home in Cap Ferret, in southwest France, to painter GaHee Park and sculptor...
ARTnews

ART SG Cofounder Magnus Renfrew Discusses Singapore’s New Fair: ‘There’s Great Work Being Produced in the Region that Deserves a Wider Audience’

Magnus Renfrew knows a lot about organizing art fairs. The entrepreneur and author has two decades of experience in the international art industry, with the last 10 years focused on Asia. Before cofounding ART SG, the world’s latest global fair which opens in Singapore this week, Renfrew served as founded in 2007 ART HK in Hong Kong, and joined forces with Art Basel to create Art Basel in Hong Kong in 2012. His book documenting his experience in that arena, Uncharted Territory: Culture and Commerce in Hong Kong’s Art World, was published by Penguin in 2017. And in 2019, he...
ARTnews

2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in Siberia Leads Archaeologists to Discover New Culture

Archaeologists in Siberia have identified a previously unknown culture after workers bulldozing land uncovered an ancient gravesite. In 2021, as they were removing a hill, workers in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk happened upon old skeletons and more. The hill, as it turned out, was not a hill but a kurgan, a raised mass that held burial chamber within, and the skeletons were 2,000 years old. Archaeologists from the the Siberian Federal University, working under the leadership of Dmitry Vinogradov, got to work and discovered that the skeletons and the burial mound belonged to a culture that had never before been identified. According...
ARTnews

Controversy Over Artist’s Photograph of Child in Tub Spurs Jamie Lee Curtis to Delete Instagram Post

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...
ARIZONA STATE
ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Uncover Intact 52-Foot-Long Ancient Papyrus from 50 BCE

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an intact ancient papyrus, dating back to 50 BCE, in what experts in the country are calling the first discovery of its kind in a century. The 52-foot-long papyrus was found in the Saqqara archaeological area. The ancient artifact contains declarations and spells from the Pharaonic Book of the Dead to assist those who have passed away in their afterlives. Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, announced the discovery earlier this week during an Archaeologists’ Day event organized by the Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Waziri said the papyrus, which...
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist Decodes Ice Age Calendar Tracking Animal Reproductive Cycles

Cave drawings made by European hunter-gatherers during the Ice Age were more than just artistic expressions. The 20,000-year-old markings were also a primitive writing system that recorded detailed information about the lives of animals and a kind of lunar calendar, new research shows. Ben Bacon, a furniture conservator and amateur archaeologist, made the initial discovery of a “proto-writing system” of these ancient markings found in more than 600 images from the Ice Age across Europe. After Bacon spent hours trying to decode the dots, shapes, and other markings—next to depictions of animals like reindeer, wild horses, fish, and an extinct kind...
ARTnews

A Possible Gallo-Roman Mausoleum Was Uncovered in France

The remains of an ancient Gallo-Roman funerary monument—possibly a mausoleum—was uncovered by archaeologists in Chemin des Buis, just to the south-east of the ancient town of Néris-les-Bains (or, in Latin, Aquae Nerii), in France, the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) announced Monday. During an initial diagnosis, the INRAP team found a fragment of modillion cornice and the corner of a small building. The fragment would have been an engaged pilaster decorated with interlocking leaves on top of a Corinthian capital decorated with a figurine. To the pilaster’s left is either a helmeted male bust or a breast plate in...
ARTnews

3,000-Year-Old Wishing Well Containing ‘Sacrifices for a Good Harvest’ is Unearthed in Germany

A 3,000-year-old wishing well with a trove of finely crafted ceramics and jewelry was found by archaeologists in Germering, a town in Germany outside Munich, according to a statement from the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection in late December. The Office said it believes the Bronze Age inhabitants would have offered the items as part of a ritual. Archaeologists have been excavating the area in advance of construction on a new distribution center since 2021, during which time they’ve discovered more than 70 wells dug between the Bronze to early Middle Ages. At that time, the wells would have provided...
ARTnews

60 Mummies Found in Two Tombs in Luxor, Egypt

Sixty mummies were found in two tombs in the ancient Egyptian city Luxor by a team of Spanish archaeologists. The two tombs were built sometime after the 18th dynasty (1550–1292 BCE), and are connected to the vizier Amenhotep-Huy, a high-ranking official who served under pharaoh Amenhotep III. Two chambers connect the newly discovered tombs to the vizier’s burial place, a chapel containing 30 columns with epigraphs. The site is a rich example of the architectural style and “evidence that the vizier’s tomb at some point became a necropolis,” according to Francisco Martín-Valentín, director of the Madrid-based Institute of Ancient Egyptian Studies and...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find Nine Mysterious Crocodile Heads Hidden in Egyptian Tomb

Nine crocodile heads buried for millennia in an ancient Egyptian tomb have come into the light.  The discovery was made by a team from the Center of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw during excavations of the Theban Necropolis, an ancient burial site in Upper Egypt. The animals’ remains were hidden inside two tombs belonging to high-ranking officials who lived during Egypt’s New Kingdom, which spanned between 16th century BCE and the 11th century BCE. The archaeologists, working under the supervision of Patryk Chudzik, shared the strange circumstances of this “one of a kind” find in the Journal of African Archaeology.  Since 2013, Chudzik’s team has...
ARTnews

$400,000 in Stolen Art Recovered in Colorado Alongside Fentanyl Pills and Guns

Five artworks valued at over $400,000 were recovered at a hotel room in Lakewood, Colorado, along with a hoard of guns, electronics, and drugs. The art was stolen during transport from a locked truck on the evening of December 14. The vehicle’s padlock was cut while those responsible for moving the art were staying at a hotel. Last Saturday night, the Boulder police department learned the whereabouts of the stolen artwork. With the help of the Lakewood Police department, the team searched the hotel room and arrested 31-year-old Brandon Camacho-Levin as a suspect. The artwork was recovered still intact, along with other stolen...
LAKEWOOD, CO
ARTnews

Possible Site of Temple of Poseidon Identified by Archaeologists in Greece

The remains of what archaeologists believe was the temple of Poseidon have been uncovered at the Kleidi site near Samikon, Greece, according to a report by Phys. The location corresponds to the area that was mentioned in writings by the ancient Greek historian Strabo, who described the shrine more than 2,000 years ago. Located near the Peloponnesian coast, the area is known to have been hit with multiple tsunamis in prehistoric and historic times. Because Poseidon is the Greek god who presided over the ocean and storms, the seaside locale could potentially support this new theory about the temple. Together with...
ARTnews

South Korea Says the Country’s Top Modern Art Museum Mishandled Its Acquisitions and Funding

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism said that the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) in Seoul, the top modern art museum in the country, made suspect financial last year. The findings were uncovered during an internal audit the agency conducted between October and December of last year. MMCA director Youn Bum-Mo addressed the report’s findings, which relate to art acquisitions and revenue spending, in a press conference on Tuesday. He said he would use the report’s findings, which allege 16 counts of illegality, to “improve” the museum. According to the ministry, the state-backed museum failed to comply...
ARTnews

ART SG, Explained: Why Asia’s Most-Anticipated Fair Took Years to Launch, and How It Will Compare to Its Regional Rivals

Following the reportedly successful first edition of Frieze Seoul last September, the art world’s attention has now shifted down south to Southeast Asia, becoming fully focused on yet another Asian Tiger, Singapore, and its own inaugural international art fair, ART SG. ART SG has faced its share of uncertainty and turbulence since the announcement of its launch in 2018—and the several delays that followed. But the fair is finally happening and opening its doors this week at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Running from Wednesday through Sunday, over 160 galleries from across Asia and beyond are participating in...
ARTnews

Phil Collins’s Collection of Alamo Artifacts Will Head to Texas Museum, Even as Authenticity Questions Loom

Nearly a decade ago, Phil Collins, lead singer of Genesis and the man responsible for the Tarzan soundtrack, agreed to donate his collection of artifacts related to the Battle of the Alamo to Texas. The state promised to build a museum at Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, but now that the museum is close to completion, some have questioned whether certain objects in the collection are real. In recent years, the authenticity of the objects that supposedly came out of the Battle of the Alamo have come under increasing scrutiny. In Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ARTnews

Artist Michael Rakowitz Calls for British Museum to Return Assyrian Sculpture in Exchange for His Work

Iraqi American artist Michael Rakowitz has called on the British Museum to return an artifact to Iraq in exchange for the donation of a large-scale work by him. Rakowitz’s proposal will be addressed in a forthcoming visit between Iraq’s culture ministry and British officials in London next month during a scheduled British museum is tour, the Guardian reports. Rakowitz has proposed the gift of his 2018 Fourth Plinth commission in Trafalgar Square to the Tate Modern, a British Museum affiliate overseen by the U.K. government, in exchange for the latter sharing ownership of an Assyrian artifact with Iraq. He began exploring...
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy