ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Update on the search for a Red Oak City Clerk and Administrator

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLPzd_0kK9ZE3200

(Red Oak) Applications are coming in for the Red Oak City Clerk position.

According to the Red Oak City Council Meeting minutes, Interim City Administrator/Clerk Al Vacanti reported that he has received six applications and they have been reviewed by the hiring committee. Interviews will likely begin after the February 1st application deadline. Al Vacanti also reported that he has sent another letter to consulting firms asking for proposals related to the recruitment of a new City Administrator by February 15th with a provision that the successful firm would begin its work for the City by no later than March 31st.

The search began for a new Administrator and Clerk after Brad Wright and Mary Bolton announced their retirements in November.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Story Three: Retail Coach Provides Business Recruitment Update at Atlantic City Council Meeting

(Atlantic) Austin Farmer, Project Director for Retail Coach, appeared at Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting and provided an update on business recruitment. The City Council hired the business recruiting firm to identify retail opportunities within the city, recruit retailers, coach the community, help fill gaps, and ultimately act as an extension to the current staff, particularly how it relates to retail.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former “County Home Farmland” of Cass County brings $13,100 an acre: Pasture, $6,200

(Atlantic) A Piece of Cass County history went for sale on Saturday morning in an auction in the courtroom at the Cass County Courthouse. The property was known as the Cass County Home, dating back to the late 1800s. The property consisted of 117.73 acres of cropland with a CSR2 of 79.1, 34.43 acres of pasture land, and the former County Care Facility. Dennis “Leroy” Phillips, Broker/Auctioneer of Property Connection Real State and Auction conducted the live auction.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak council reviews MidAmerican franchise renewal, fees

(Red Oak) -- Discussions continue whether Red Oak city officials will implement a franchise fee through MidAmerican Energy. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council continued discussions from 2022 on renewing franchise agreements with MidAmerican, due to the current 25-year agreements expiring in May. Among other things, the agreement grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. However, one difference in the proposed agreements is implementing a gas or electrical service franchise fee. Ranging from a 1-5% fee, Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti says the franchise fee would be similar to what is already implemented on water and sewer rates.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

CB man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Omaha tenants at senior living facility upset with high rent increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents at a senior living facility in Omaha are upset with sudden rent increases and allegedly confusing information from management. Joan Wojtkiewicz has lived at Keystone Villas’ Independent Living section for the past two years. But now, she’s not sure what to do after management...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Some bids rejected for the AHSTW School Project

(Avoca) The timeline for the AHSTW School project has changed a bit as the School Board had to reject bids at Thursday’s meeting. Superintendent Darin Jones said unfortunately they did not receive a bid in the area of an electrical contractor so that is one of the areas that they are going to have to rebid.
AVOCA, IA
KETV.com

Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned

OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve sale of Walnut and Hancock shops

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors today approved the sale of two Secondary Roads shops. The Supervisors held a public hearing on the disposal of the county-owned property in November. The Secondary Roads Department has consolidated shops to reduce operating costs and several of the shops no longer serve the needs of the Secondary Roads Department.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Larger than normal raises in Audubon County may lead to cutting positions

(Audubon) A rise in the cost of living will make a big impact on the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s budget. Salaries for County Employees will be going up about 8.7%. A verbal agreement has been reached with the Secondary Roads Department and their Union to get their wage increases on par with courthouse employees. “8.7% is kind of where we are heading. That’s because of the federal cost of living increase. That’s a lot of money. The total raise taken times our payroll gives you about $320,000.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approve Veteran Affairs Commissioners Pay

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved Veteran Affairs Commissioners Pay. Peggy Becker, Interim Veteran Affairs Administrator, explained the situation…. Becker said the money is in the budget and the Commissioners have already been getting paid that amount, but the approval has to be retroactive. The...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak Large Group Speech Results

(Council Bluffs) -- The Red Oak Large Group Speech team competed Saturday at districts at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Below are results as reported by Coach Kelsey Mangold. The Red Oak Large Group Speech team had a fantastic day at T.J. In Council Bluffs today! We took...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak fire department sent to local residence

(Red Oak) -- Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a Red Oak residence Thursday afternoon. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call was received around 5 p.m. including reports of the house at 201 Elm Street in Red Oak filling up with smoke. Bruce says the tenants, including one adult and four children, believed a fire was in the basement and evacuated without issue.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Coming from a Home

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department responded to a call on Thursday evening about smoke inside a house. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at approximately 5:00 p.m. at 201 Elm Street in Red Oak. The five tenants, one adult, and four children evacuated the home and alerted firefighters that the fire was coming from the basement. Crews found smoke coming from a malfunctioning furnace. Fire Crews isolated the furnace unit and confirmed there was no fire.
RED OAK, IA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 110-Unit Community in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a Class A, 110-unit assisted living and memory care community in Omaha. A Midwest-based developer that works in multiple asset classes sold the asset to Cedarhurst Senior Living for an undisclosed price. Blueprint Capital Markets assisted in arranging acquisition financing through a regional bank.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Council Bluffs’ Amazon warehouse open for business

OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Snow Emergency for City of Griswold

(Griswold) A Snow Emergency has been proclaimed by Mayor Rhine for the City of Griswold. The snow emergency is in effect starting at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, and will continue through the duration of the storm and the forty-eight hours after the storm ceases. No person shall park, abandon,...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy