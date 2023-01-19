Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New OrleansTed RiversNew Orleans, LA
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907Madoc
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Related
NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
Stephen A. Smith Names "Best Team In Basketball"
Stephen A. Smith is all in on the Boston Celtics. During Friday's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst named the C's as the "best team in basketball." "Boston's the best team in basketball. ... Right now, the Boston Celtics are EASILY the favorites to win it all," he said. Last night, the ...
Anthony Davis' Injury Is Similar To Injury That Caused Joel Embiid To Miss Two Years And Yao Ming To End His Career, Reveals Ramona Shelburne
NBA insider Ramona Shelburne drops a major concerning update about Anthony Davis' injury.
Lakers FIGHT! LeBron Defender Shannon Sharpe Offers 'Smoke' to Grizzlies: NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB
The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
Would a Western Conference rival play ball in dealmaking?
NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s late shot
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants
Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
Centre Daily
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
NBA
Naji Marshall doubtful for Sunday matinee at Miami
Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s road game at Miami (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), after being sidelined Friday in Orlando due to the injury. Four Pelicans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
LeBron James made Los Angeles Lakers history during Sunday's game.
NBA
Pool Report on the Timeouts at the end of Tonight’s Pelicans at Heat Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Anthony Chiang (Miami Herald) with Crew Chief Bill Kennedy following tonight’s New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat game. QUESTION: “Why weren’t the Pelicans granted a timeout on the inbounds pass with 15.1 seconds left before the five-second violation was called? It seemed like Dyson Daniels was calling for a timeout just before that call was made.”
NBA
Trip to Paris represents chance to expose young Detroit Pistons to cultural experience
PARIS – French Emperor Napoleon III, the last monarch of France, ordered the construction of a new opera house in 1861. Fourteen years later – after the fall of the French Empire in 1870 – the Palais Garnier opened. The gorgeous building has become one of the...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.20.2023
FINAL FROM PARIS: Bulls 126 Detroit 108. (Bulls: 21-24, 9-14 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30 pts. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 25 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic:15. Detroit: Stewart: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 6. Detroit: Hayes: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic recorded his 10th straight double-double...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2023
A Pelicans weekend in Florida begins Friday at 6 p.m. Central, with New Orleans (26-19) visiting Orlando (16-28). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 5:30. Sunday brings a 2:30 p.m. afternoon tilt in Miami. Listen to the Pelicans Weekly radio show, which aired Thursday. New Orleans...
NBA
Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee
The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
NBA
'Beneath the Banners' Episode 2
The second episode of Celtics.com’s All-Access series, Beneath the Banners, dropped on the team’s official YouTube channel Friday afternoon, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the players’ lives from mid-November through the end of December. After providing an exclusive peak into Boston’s training camp and the buildup...
Comments / 0