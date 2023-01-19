ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names "Best Team In Basketball"

Stephen A. Smith is all in on the Boston Celtics. During Friday's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst named the C's as the "best team in basketball." "Boston's the best team in basketball. ... Right now, the Boston Celtics are EASILY the favorites to win it all," he said. Last night, the ...
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB

The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants

Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Naji Marshall doubtful for Sunday matinee at Miami

Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s road game at Miami (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), after being sidelined Friday in Orlando due to the injury. Four Pelicans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Pool Report on the Timeouts at the end of Tonight’s Pelicans at Heat Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Anthony Chiang (Miami Herald) with Crew Chief Bill Kennedy following tonight’s New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat game. QUESTION: “Why weren’t the Pelicans granted a timeout on the inbounds pass with 15.1 seconds left before the five-second violation was called? It seemed like Dyson Daniels was calling for a timeout just before that call was made.”
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.20.2023

FINAL FROM PARIS: Bulls 126 Detroit 108. (Bulls: 21-24, 9-14 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30 pts. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 25 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic:15. Detroit: Stewart: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 6. Detroit: Hayes: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic recorded his 10th straight double-double...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2023

A Pelicans weekend in Florida begins Friday at 6 p.m. Central, with New Orleans (26-19) visiting Orlando (16-28). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 5:30. Sunday brings a 2:30 p.m. afternoon tilt in Miami. Listen to the Pelicans Weekly radio show, which aired Thursday. New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee

The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

'Beneath the Banners' Episode 2

The second episode of Celtics.com’s All-Access series, Beneath the Banners, dropped on the team’s official YouTube channel Friday afternoon, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the players’ lives from mid-November through the end of December. After providing an exclusive peak into Boston’s training camp and the buildup...
BOSTON, MA

