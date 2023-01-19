ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 New Toyota SUVs Start Under $25K

Toyota is a seasoned automaker that makes great affordable SUVs. Only two Toyota SUVs start under $25,000. The post Only 2 New Toyota SUVs Start Under $25K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Reuters

New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market

WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy