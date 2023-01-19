ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
ESPN

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners

Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss on Sunday, as interceptions -- which plagued him throughout the campaign -- again proved costly versus the Niners. "Unacceptable," he said. "Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

