WGME
Massachusetts man accused of driving wrong way and driving intoxicated on highway
CONCORD, NH (WGME) - A Massachusetts man was arrested on Saturday night for travelling the wrong direction on the interstate and also driving under the influence, according to New Hampshire State police. The man, identified as 23-year-old Hunter Dusio of Somerset, MA, was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes...
WGME
One person dies from mobile home fire in NH
One person is dead after a fire late last night in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Crews responded to a fire in the town of Milford at 11 Leisure Way shortly before midnight. Witnesses say they saw smoke and fire coming out of the windows...
WGME
State of Maine offices closed tomorrow due to winter storm
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed tomorrow ahead of the winter storm coming to Maine tonight. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm...
WGME
CMP crews prep for potential outages ahead of incoming snow storm
PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that will hit Maine tonight and continue through Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP. CMP has extra crews on standby if these outages do occur.
WGME
Fish hooks and smelt camps will remain on the banks of Maine rivers until there is ice
BOWDOINHAM (WGME)- An untouched woodpile and twenty camps on land is an unusual sight for January in Maine. Fishermen are waiting for the river to ice over before setting up camp. "The conditions are about bad as it gets. There’s no ice at all on the river," said Jim Mcpherson,...
WGME
Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand for the Sunday into Monday storm
PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
WGME
Maine students enjoy sledding on rare snow day
PORTLAND (WGME) – There's now plenty of fresh snow all over Maine for kids to enjoy. CBS13 Photojournalist Monty Orrick took a trip around the area to see how people are reacting to the long-awaited return of winter fun.
WGME
Warming in Maine has some maple syrup producers out tapping trees weeks early
(BDN) -- The last thing Casey Belangey thought he’d be doing this weekend is boiling maple sap. But thanks to this winter’s unusually warm conditions, the Arundal maple syrup producer has been tapping his 1,000 maple trees for the past two weeks, more than a month ahead of what is considered the normal start of maple syrup season in Maine.
WGME
More snow on tap for Maine Sunday Night into Monday, expect tricky travel conditions
Another storm is set to hit Maine with more snow and gusty winds. Timing: Snow develops 7PM to 10 PM tonight. Snow ends 5PM to 9PM Monday. Type: Mainly snow. Some rain or wintry mix may affect the immediate coast for a period. How Much: 4-8" for most. Slightly higher...
WGME
Winter activities return to southern Maine with overnight snowstorm
PORTLAND (WGME) – Winter activities have returned to southern Maine, thanks to Friday’s snowstorm. Pineland Farms' cross country skiing, fat biking and snowshoeing were open Friday. Rebecca Bucchianeri says it was her first time snowshoeing and her first time enjoying snow like this in Maine. "Yesterday it didn't...
WGME
Ice Castles founder hopes to open New Hampshire attraction soon
NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- While the snowstorm will be a hassle for many on Friday morning, that won't be the case for businesses that rely on snowfall to makes ends meet. It's been a discouraging winter so far, but Ice Castles in New Hampshire say they've stayed optimistic that Mother Nature would come through.
WGME
Maine author supports striking editors by holding off on publishing book
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine author says she's supporting striking workers in New York by holding off on publishing her latest book. Monica Wood says 250 union employees with HarperCollins have spent the last year trying to negotiate a contract with no success. She says they want their base...
WGME
Here's what Mainers need to need to know about the snowstorm hitting the state
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A storm is bringing heavy snow to Maine on Friday, creating tricky travel conditions. Snow is ongoing across Maine Friday morning, with several inches already on the ground. Heavy snow should be over for most of us by 8-9 a.m., with light snow expected through the rest...
WGME
Climate change is killing off Maine's honey bees
(BDN) -- Maine honey bees are dying at an alarming rate thanks to climate change. Over the last two years beekeepers in the state have reported losing up to 50 percent of their bees annually. And it’s going to get worse, according to a top bee expert in Maine.
WGME
GALLERY: A winter wonderland in Maine
A snowstorm moved through Maine on Friday, covering the state in beautiful white snow!. Lighter snow will continue through the day Friday. After 9 a.m., you should be good to plow and shovel, just be aware a couple more inches of snow likely through the day. Snow comes to an...
