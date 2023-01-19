PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that will hit Maine tonight and continue through Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP. CMP has extra crews on standby if these outages do occur.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO