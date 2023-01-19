ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

One person dies from mobile home fire in NH

One person is dead after a fire late last night in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Crews responded to a fire in the town of Milford at 11 Leisure Way shortly before midnight. Witnesses say they saw smoke and fire coming out of the windows...
MILFORD, NH
WGME

State of Maine offices closed tomorrow due to winter storm

AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed tomorrow ahead of the winter storm coming to Maine tonight. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm...
MAINE STATE
WGME

CMP crews prep for potential outages ahead of incoming snow storm

PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that will hit Maine tonight and continue through Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP. CMP has extra crews on standby if these outages do occur.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand for the Sunday into Monday storm

PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine students enjoy sledding on rare snow day

PORTLAND (WGME) – There's now plenty of fresh snow all over Maine for kids to enjoy. CBS13 Photojournalist Monty Orrick took a trip around the area to see how people are reacting to the long-awaited return of winter fun.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Warming in Maine has some maple syrup producers out tapping trees weeks early

(BDN) -- The last thing Casey Belangey thought he’d be doing this weekend is boiling maple sap. But thanks to this winter’s unusually warm conditions, the Arundal maple syrup producer has been tapping his 1,000 maple trees for the past two weeks, more than a month ahead of what is considered the normal start of maple syrup season in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Winter activities return to southern Maine with overnight snowstorm

PORTLAND (WGME) – Winter activities have returned to southern Maine, thanks to Friday’s snowstorm. Pineland Farms' cross country skiing, fat biking and snowshoeing were open Friday. Rebecca Bucchianeri says it was her first time snowshoeing and her first time enjoying snow like this in Maine. "Yesterday it didn't...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Ice Castles founder hopes to open New Hampshire attraction soon

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- While the snowstorm will be a hassle for many on Friday morning, that won't be the case for businesses that rely on snowfall to makes ends meet. It's been a discouraging winter so far, but Ice Castles in New Hampshire say they've stayed optimistic that Mother Nature would come through.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WGME

Climate change is killing off Maine's honey bees

(BDN) -- Maine honey bees are dying at an alarming rate thanks to climate change. Over the last two years beekeepers in the state have reported losing up to 50 percent of their bees annually. And it’s going to get worse, according to a top bee expert in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WGME

GALLERY: A winter wonderland in Maine

A snowstorm moved through Maine on Friday, covering the state in beautiful white snow!. Lighter snow will continue through the day Friday. After 9 a.m., you should be good to plow and shovel, just be aware a couple more inches of snow likely through the day. Snow comes to an...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy