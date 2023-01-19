ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Are ‘The Girls’ Anti-Black For Canceling Braids At The Club? Some Folks Think So

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrEGD_0kK9YGqh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puWJl_0kK9YGqh00

Source: Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm / Getty

Another day, another social media debate.

Online users defend the “preference” to wear braids to the club after a Twitter user alleged “the girls” on TikTok said they wouldn’t.

“The girls on TikTok are saying they won’t go to the club if they have braids in. Y’all are so anti-Black it’s not even funny,” the tweet read. “That Bold Hold is seeping into y’all brains I swear. Here they go with the ‘Braids make me look like a kid’ excuse in the quotes.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Rihanna’s Half Braided Hairstyle Has Twitter Divided On Whether It’s A Slay Or A Nay”


The TikTok post at the center of the controversy shows a woman in a red lace front wig saying her friends should know she’s not going clubbing if she has braids in.

♬ original sound – ✨Just Vibe✨

RELATED CONTENT: “Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Braids In New Cover Story And 8 Other Celebrities With Braided Moments”

The conversation about the TikTok debates if it’s anti-Black and whether braids or wigs are better for a night out, according to Its Onsite:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

Twitter users fueled the dialogue by posting photos of themselves slaying braided hairstyles in the club.

“Speaking about braids,” one person tweeted, “Best hairstyle for the club if you ask me! You can have fun and not look crazy when the light hit you.”

Similarly, another said, “It’s WILD that the anti-braid propaganda is so strong b/c it’s VERY rare that a wig doesn’t look at least a LIL crazy.”

“I’d rather have braids then worry if my wig is coming up,” a user chimed in.

Another Twitter user joked that some women don’t like wearing braids to the club because they don’t want to end the night with a bald spot.

“They probably the ones that’s always getting into it with someone in the club… So they scared that someone going to pull their braids out. The bald spots be a MF… they don’t want to risk it.”

People should consider not policing how others leave the house based on their own individual preferences . Leave your comments on the debate below.

side eyeeeee

♬ Whatever that means – Ari

You cannot finesse a finesser 🤌🏾🤣 🇳🇬 #fyp #viral #braids #nigeriantiktok #naijababe4life🇳🇬 #foryou #clubbing #barcelona #vilaolimpica #barcelonanightlife #africantiktok #blackgirlmagic #finesse #lagosgirls #livingabroad

♬ Joha – Asake

RELATED CONTENT: “Laid N’ Slayed: These 8 Hair Trends Will Dominate 2023”

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Dad discovers hilarious 'hack' for watching sports without waking his baby

When a newborn comes in, parents have to make adaptations to their lives. And to be certain, it’s a whole lot more than just baby-proofing the house. Even once beloved hobbies might have to evolve. But where there’s creativity, there’s a way. Case and point—this brilliant dad hack for watching sports during naptime. Makenzie Waters, aka @makwaters on TikTok, shared an adorable video of her husband—clearly, a Cowboys fan, as indicated by his shorts—avidly watching a football game while Coop, their little one, stayed fast asleep.How was he able to pull it off? With oven mitts, of course.
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera

The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Elle

Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time

On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

Seth Rogen Recalled The “Very Loaded Moment” In 2006 When Tom Cruise Apparently Tried To Convince Him And Judd Apatow To Join Scientology In A Resurfaced Clip

In case you missed it, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself at the center of controversy this week after Jerrod Carmichael made a joke about Scientology while hosting the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. At one point during the broadcast, Jerrod emerged onstage carrying three Golden Globe statuettes. #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod...
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
E! News

Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes

Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Madonna Says Growing Up with Her as Mom Is 'Challenge' for Her 6 Kids

Madonna is mom to daughters Lourdes, 26, Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10, plus sons Rocco, 22, and David, 17 Madonna is speaking candidly about being a mother of six children. While gracing the cover of Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" for the publication's Spanish, Italian and French editions, the music icon, 64, opened up about how growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids. Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna — who is mom to daughters...
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy