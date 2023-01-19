ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

DJ Jazzy Jeff Opens Up About His Scary Experience With COVID-19: “I Almost Didn’t Make It”

By Zack Linly
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLPJM_0kK9YBR400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2kFq_0kK9YBR400

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

I t is now the year 2023, and, at this point, the seriousness of COVID-19 shouldn’t need to be explained to anyone. Of course, here in America, we know how easy it is for citizens to get comfortable and declare the pandemic to be practically over, which it isn’t .

This is why it’s always a welcome thing when celebrities and other people of influence are open about telling the truth about their own experiences after testing positive for COVID.

Famed Hip-Hop veteran DJ Jazzy Jeff , one of the first celebrities to publicly announce he had COVID, recently spoke about how the virus damn near killed him.

“I was one of the first people to get sick, and I almost didn’t make it,” Jeff explained to AllHipHop . “I got sick the day the world shut down. That was the day it hit me. I actually did a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, which was the nation’s first hot spot. I came home and realized the world wasn’t right.”

Jeff said that even before the seriousness of the pandemic was made clear by media outlets, healthcare professionals and government officials, he had told his wife Lynette they needed to stock up on supplies.

“There was nobody in the store,” he said. “While we were in the store, we found out they’d shut the NBA down. That was also when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson came down with it in Australia. We kind of looked at each other like, ‘OK, the store is going to be crazy tomorrow.’ The next words that came out of my mouth was, ‘Babe, I don’t feel good.’ And she was like, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I’m just a little achy.’ She said, ‘OK, we have everything we need. Let’s go home and you can take a hot shower.’”

From AllHipHop :

That’s the last thing DJ Jazzy Jeff remembers. For the next 14 days, his condition was touch and go, and he has no recollection of it.

“I was on CNN and everything,” he continues. “That was at a time when no one knew. I didn’t know I had COVID. I went to the doctor and they said I had double pneumonia. They sent me home to sit perfectly still. That was so early, we didn’t know symptoms and things like that. I didn’t know pneumonia was a side effect of COVID. Like, I was really, really bad. It was bad to the point where Lynette started making phone calls.”

Jeff went on to say he and his wife learned that the last show he did before going to the hospital happened to be in the nation’s first COVID hotspot, a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, and 15 people who were at the event had died.

“When she told me, that was the first time I was like, ‘Oh sh*t! This was COVID!?’” Jeff recalled. “You have to understand how spooky it is. I have footage on my phone from that night. To realize that some of the people in this footage are not here is crazy. Long story short, because I was in the first wave of people to get sick, I knew how serious this was very, very early. I was like, ‘I know the world is not going to be in a place like we know it for at least two years.’ I knew that in April 2020 just because of how sick I was.”

Now, nearly three years later, people are still finding out the hard way that COVID-19 is not to be played with.

Stay safe out there, folks. It is STILL not a game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6LF6_0kK9YBR400

Comments / 0

Related
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Popculture

Why Hyde Isn't in 'That '90s Show'

That '90s Show debuts Thursday on Netflix, but many That '70s Show fans might be wondering why Hyde isn't in the sequel series. Actor Danny Masterson portrayed Steven Hyde on the original hit sitcom for its complete 8-Season run on FOX. However, over the past few years he has faced a number of sexual assault allegations that eventually led to a court case — and upcoming retrial — that would likely be the reason he is not involved with the new revival series.
NME

Cardi B opens up about suicidal thoughts

Cardi B has said that she has experienced suicidal thoughts after degrading rumours were spread about her on social media. The rapper said she had experienced suicidal ideation as far back as 2019 in an interview with Jason Lee on the first episode of his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show. “I’m afraid to be vulnerable because people wanna say, ‘Oh, you looking for sympathy,’” she admitted [via HotNewHipHop].
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: “It Just Does Something For Me”

There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Ex-NFL Star Andre Rison Reveals Possible Tupac/Left Eye Affair

Andre Rison recently revealed in an interview that rapper Tupac Shakur picked up his ex-fiance Left Eye the same night she burned down his house in Atlanta in 1994. The Ex-NFL star said Tupac pulled up in a limousine and picked up Left Eye the night before she set his mansion on fire on June 9, 1994.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Polley on Nixing Difficult Artists From Her Film Sets: “I’m Just Completely Done With It”

Women Talking filmmaker Sarah Polley says she’s still mulling over “a few things” in terms of what project she wants to tackle next, but she knows exactly how she wants to make it. “I would try to populate my set the same way I did with [Women Talking] by working with people who have a sense of the collective, who can make space for each other and really cast a community,” Polley explained to THR at the recent Palm Springs Film Festival Awards, where she was honored as best director for her work on the Focus Features release. “I’m done...
Shine My Crown

Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Wife, Censori, “Not A Huge Fan” Of Ye’s Music

Bianca Censori was reportedly “not a huge fan” of Ye’s music before they met. Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly “not a huge fan” of the rapper’s music. Speaking with Nova FM’s Ben, Liam and Belle show, one of Censori’s old friends, Kate, discussed her relationship with West.
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy