DJ Jazzy Jeff Opens Up About His Scary Experience With COVID-19: “I Almost Didn’t Make It”

I t is now the year 2023, and, at this point, the seriousness of COVID-19 shouldn’t need to be explained to anyone. Of course, here in America, we know how easy it is for citizens to get comfortable and declare the pandemic to be practically over, which it isn’t .

This is why it’s always a welcome thing when celebrities and other people of influence are open about telling the truth about their own experiences after testing positive for COVID.

Famed Hip-Hop veteran DJ Jazzy Jeff , one of the first celebrities to publicly announce he had COVID, recently spoke about how the virus damn near killed him.

“I was one of the first people to get sick, and I almost didn’t make it,” Jeff explained to AllHipHop . “I got sick the day the world shut down. That was the day it hit me. I actually did a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, which was the nation’s first hot spot. I came home and realized the world wasn’t right.”

Jeff said that even before the seriousness of the pandemic was made clear by media outlets, healthcare professionals and government officials, he had told his wife Lynette they needed to stock up on supplies.

“There was nobody in the store,” he said. “While we were in the store, we found out they’d shut the NBA down. That was also when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson came down with it in Australia. We kind of looked at each other like, ‘OK, the store is going to be crazy tomorrow.’ The next words that came out of my mouth was, ‘Babe, I don’t feel good.’ And she was like, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I’m just a little achy.’ She said, ‘OK, we have everything we need. Let’s go home and you can take a hot shower.’”

From AllHipHop :

That’s the last thing DJ Jazzy Jeff remembers. For the next 14 days, his condition was touch and go, and he has no recollection of it.

“I was on CNN and everything,” he continues. “That was at a time when no one knew. I didn’t know I had COVID. I went to the doctor and they said I had double pneumonia. They sent me home to sit perfectly still. That was so early, we didn’t know symptoms and things like that. I didn’t know pneumonia was a side effect of COVID. Like, I was really, really bad. It was bad to the point where Lynette started making phone calls.”

Jeff went on to say he and his wife learned that the last show he did before going to the hospital happened to be in the nation’s first COVID hotspot, a ski resort in Ketchum, Idaho, and 15 people who were at the event had died.

“When she told me, that was the first time I was like, ‘Oh sh*t! This was COVID!?’” Jeff recalled. “You have to understand how spooky it is. I have footage on my phone from that night. To realize that some of the people in this footage are not here is crazy. Long story short, because I was in the first wave of people to get sick, I knew how serious this was very, very early. I was like, ‘I know the world is not going to be in a place like we know it for at least two years.’ I knew that in April 2020 just because of how sick I was.”

Now, nearly three years later, people are still finding out the hard way that COVID-19 is not to be played with.

Stay safe out there, folks. It is STILL not a game.