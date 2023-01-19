Florida’s health leaders are warning medical providers against using abortion medication, recently approved for commercial use by the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the FDA approved commercial sales of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, which were typically dispensed only by abortion clinics, doctors, or mail orders. However, Florida pharmacies will not be allowed to carry or sell the drug due to laws stating that patients can only receive abortion medication from clinic physicians after performing two in-person clinic visits.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO