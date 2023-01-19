Read full article on original website
Related
wfsu.org
Florida's path toward universal school choice is 25 years in the making
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has unveiled a plan that would pave the way for nearly all Florida families to send their children to private schools or home school, if they choose. The path for what advocates call “universal school choice” has been laid out during the past 25 years.
wfsu.org
Tallahassee pastor R.B. Holmes pushes the state to accept an AP African American Studies course
Tallahassee pastor R.B. Holmes is outraged that the state has blocked an Advanced Placement African American studies course because it, quote: “lacks educational value.” Holmes is trying to create a public pressure campaign to get the Florida Department of Education to accept the course. The College Board administers...
wfsu.org
What an email about abortion pills to all Florida medical providers could mean for the future
Florida’s health leaders are warning medical providers against using abortion medication, recently approved for commercial use by the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the FDA approved commercial sales of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, which were typically dispensed only by abortion clinics, doctors, or mail orders. However, Florida pharmacies will not be allowed to carry or sell the drug due to laws stating that patients can only receive abortion medication from clinic physicians after performing two in-person clinic visits.
wfsu.org
How did FAMU, FSU and TCC respond to DeSantis's request for info on DEI and CRT programs?
The DeSantis administration’s request to public colleges and universities for information on programs that deal with critical race theory (CRT) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is generating a wide range of responses. In Tallahassee, both Florida State and Florida A&M University issued their responses to the requests with pages of courses and activities, many of which don’t mention CRT or DEI directly, or are tied to either accreditation or state mandates.
wfsu.org
Almost a million Floridians could lose their Medicaid coverage in April
After Medicaid enrollment soared during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million Floridians likely will drop off the health-care program in 2023. Changes will start taking effect in April and end Medicaid coverage for people who are determined to be ineligible, which could have major implications for the health-care system and the state budget.
Comments / 0