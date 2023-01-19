ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Novak Djokovic fumes over ‘drunk’ Waldo fans at Australian Open: ‘Wants to get in my head’

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpDUm_0kK9Y1h300

Where’s Waldo? In Melbourne, drunk and screaming obscenities at Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic had a heated exchange Thursday with the umpire at the Australian Open after dealing with verbal abuse from a group of fans dressed as the famous character.

“He’s been provoking all night, the entire night, the entire night — what are you going to do about it?” Djokovic said. “What are you going to do about it? What?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Q1Ck_0kK9Y1h300
Novak Djokovic confronts the umpire over rowdy fans during his Australian Open match on Jan. 19, 2023.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fQEw_0kK9Y1h300
Fans dressed as Waldo scream at Novak Djokovic during his Australian Open match on Jan. 19, 2023.
AFP via Getty Images

The umpire’s apparent solution did not sit well with the nine-time Australian Open champ.

“The guy’s drunk out of his mind, from the first point he’s been provoking me,” an infuriated Djokovic screamed at the umpire in the fourth set of his victory over qualifier Enzo Couacaud.

“He’s not here to watch tennis. He just wants to get in my head. What are you going to do about it? Why don’t you get security to get him out of the stadium?”

That’s eventually what happened. Initially a security guard sat in front of the foursome, but with the abuse continuing, they were escorted out of Rod Laver Arena.

"The guy's 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝… he's not here to watch tennis!"

A furious Novak Djokovic pleads with the umpire to remove a loud spectator from the audience 😤 #AusOpen | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/IiASc4pyEj

— Eurosport (@eurosport) January 19, 2023

Djokovic, 35, has generally been received well by fans in his return Down Under after being deported from the country a year ago over his refusal to get vaccinated.

“Unbelievable atmosphere. Thank you so much for staying this late, everybody. Also, thank you for giving me such a welcoming and a reception I can only dream of,” Djokovic told the crowd after his first-round win. “I really feel very happy that I’m back in Australia and I’m back here on the court where I had the biggest success in my career.”

Djokovic, though, has bigger issues than fans — rowdy or otherwise. A hamstring issue that plagued him since a warmup tournament in Adelaide appeared to bother him again against Couacaud, who took a second tiebreaker from the tournament favorite.

“To be honest, it’s not good at all,” said Djokovic, who only dropped two games in the final two sets. “I’ll take it day to day. It was better last match than tonight. That’s all I can say, now it is up to God to help me, and physio and everyone, let’s take it day by day.

“I don’t know, I hope I’ll be able to recover and be ready for a tough match up next match.”

Djokovic plays 27th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit

John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Golf Digest

Is a mildly pithy tweet from Phil Mickelson a sign he might get back in the mix on social media again?

If there’s one thing we lament about Phil Mickelson and the awkward place he now holds in professional golf after defecting from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf League last summer, it’s the lack of playful commentary he once authored on his social-media accounts. Before the controversial comments that changed public perceptions on Lefty as he transitioned to the upstart Saudi-backed circuit, the six-time major champion had developed a humorous persona on Twitter, becoming a fun follow as he answered questions and fueled debate with combination of wit and snark.
New York Post

Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream

Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement

Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff jokes about playing every Australian Open match on Rod Laver Arena: "Rafael Nadal is out, they need somebody else"

Coco Gauff played all three of her Australian Open matches on the Rod Laver Arena and she blamed it on Rafael Nadal as he crashed out of the event. In an interesting turn of events, Coco Gauff saw herself play all three of her matches in the Rod Laver Arena. It's something she's surprised by as well but she enjoys it. Playing in big arenas in front of a lot of people is what she likes to do so she doesn't mind being in the biggest court in Melbourne Park:
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas staggered to see Andy Murray back just hours after epic match

Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced the thoughts of everyone who witnessed Andy Murray’s incredible late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis when he saw him back at Melbourne Park on Friday.The sun was almost coming up when Murray left the scene of the longest match of his career, a five-hour, 45-minute epic that saw him fight back from two sets and a break down to finally clinch victory at 4.05am.It was barely eight hours later when the man with the metal hip was seen walking gingerly along the corridors, accepting congratulations along the way, having already been attending to the damage to his body.“I...
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score

Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
NECN

Novak Djokovic Secures Spot in Australian Open Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic booked himself a spot into the 2023 Australian Open fourth round in a late night victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night. The Serbian world No. 5 battled past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become one match closer to claiming his 10th Australian Open singles title and tying a record of 22 Grand Slam titles won with Rafael Nadal.
The Independent

Australian Open boss defends schedule after Andy Murray’s 4am finish

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley has responded to criticism from Andy Murray after his marathon contest against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4am, insisting there is “no need” to alter the tournament schedule despite the third latest match in tennis history.Murray fought from two sets down to defeat Kokkinakis in an epic battle on Thursday, in what was the longest match of the 35-year-old’s career at five hours and 45 minutes. However, the fact that the match did not start until after 10pm in Melbourne and then continued into the early hours was criticised by Murray, who called the situation...
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"

Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 6 schedule including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Garcia

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic highlight the action at the Australian Open on Saturday as the third round continues, but both players come into their matches with fitness concerns.Murray faces the daunting task of returning to the court following his epic comeback against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The 35-year-old finished his match at 4am in Melbourne after five hours and 45 minutes of play, following his another five-set match against Matteo Berrettini two days earlier.Australian Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista AgutMurray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in a rematch of their memorable five-set clash at...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy