IGN
Aussie Deals: 48 Buck Sonic, $250 off a Logitech Wheel and the Best Preorder Prices Going!
Welcome to another week that reeks of discounted gaming deals. Particularly ripe bargains include the decidedly decent Sonic Frontiers, going for 50 clams off. At that price, it's gotta (read: gonna) go fast. I'm also a big fan of a seriously reduced stash of PC-based PlayStation Studios titles. Rest assured, I'll be keeping my eye on those lunar sales for you as this week progresses...
IGN
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Collectibles
The page of IGN's Days Gone guide identifies all the Collectibles. Collectibles come in many forms, and there are several ways to unlock them. Some are items that must be found and collected. Some are unlocked by completing missions. Others are events that must be observed or heard. This page provides links to pages detailing each group of Collectibles.
IGN
Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster and Creative Team for 2023
We've known for a while that Avengers writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on the series. Now Marvel has revealed the first details about the relaunched series debuting in May 2023, including the new Avengers team roster and the creative team involved. The latest volume of The...
IGN
The 10 Best Dragon Movies of All Time
Dragons are and always have been a universal symbol in mythology and fantasy throughout most cultures around the world. Though each culture has their own version of what a dragon is, it is non-verbally agreed that a dragon is a large, serpent-like creature typically known for destruction, power, and often great wisdom. There are many adaptations of such folklore between games, shows, plays, and movies.
IGN
The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Comic Picks Up Where the TV Series Left Off
The Expanse fans definitely know what it's like to be left wanting. Even though the critically acclaimed TV series was saved from cancellation and went on to enjoy another three seasons on Prime Video, many have bemoaned the fact that Amazon didn't keep the story going even longer. But there is a silver lining. The show's story is continuing on in a new form thanks to BOOM! Studios.
IGN
What To Know About Netflix's Account Sharing Crackdown - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is finally putting their foot down on password sharing, setting a date for when the "feature" will be turned off. This has been talked about for some time now, and it looks like subscribers will have until March to decide what to do with "borrowers" hanging on to their profiles. In Prime Video news, the streaming service has set a release window for Invincible season 2, which should arrive later this year. And finally, Tron 3 is moving ahead at Disney, with Jared Leto set to star. The film has no script or director, but it will be a direct sequel to 2010's Tron Legacy.
IGN
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
IGN
Camp Guitarist Collectibles
Camp Guitarist Collectibles are events that must be experienced. All six of them occur at Iron Mike's Camp. Be in the camp at night, between 7 pm and 10 pm (1900 to 2200) and look for a blue question mark on your minimap. It will lead you to the gazebo between the Mechanic shop and the Bounties hut. Enter the gazebo and wait for a member of the camp to pick up a guitar and begin singing a song. There is one song each night. If you miss a song, come back another night. They will continue to cycle around.
IGN
Alice, Darling - Review
Alice, Darling premieres Jan. 20 exclusively in AMC Theaters. Films about psychological abuse within relationships run the gamut of effectiveness. The scale goes everywhere from the lowkey cheesy Lifetime movie approach to the recent The Invisible Man (2020) kind of terrifying. But sometimes the more intimate approach can pack the biggest emotional wallop, as is the case with director Mary Nighy’s debut feature, Alice, Darling. Essentially a character study of the impact that gaslighting and manipulation by one partner over another has over time, writer Alanna Francis, Nighy, and star Anna Kendrick, as Alice, together paint a raw portrait of what being under a quietly conniving thumb in an isolating relationship looks like. While at times uncomfortable and bleak, Alice’s story is ultimately hopeful and important in portraying what a victim of mental abuse goes through inside and out.
IGN
How To Guides
Stuck and need a helping hand? Look no further than our detailed How-To Guides below that cover everything from linking your Fire Emblem Heroes Account for exclusive rewards, promoting your units to get stronger, and how to get more money and ingots!
IGN
10 Coolest Things We Found at Super Nintendo World Hollywood
Let’s a-go! IGN hosts Benny Watts and Jeffrey Vega visit Super Nintendo World Hollwood to take a look around and they found all kinds of cool stuff. In this video, they’ll run down all of the cool things they found, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, The Toadstool Cafe and the 1UP Factory gift shop.
IGN
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
IGN
Last of Us Co-Creator Says Lack of Credit on HBO Show Is an Argument for Unionization
The Last of Us co-director Bruce Straley has come out in favor of video game unions following the premiere of The Last of Us TV series on HBO. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bruce Straley, who worked as game director and world-builder to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, was asked about his involvement with the HBO series by the same name.
IGN
The Dirge of Bilqis Quest Walkthrough
The Dirge of Bilqis World Quest needs to be completed to unlock Genshin Impact’s new underground areas added in version 3.4, and we’re here to guide you through it. This quest can only be started after you’ve finished the Golden Slumber questline, as it’s a direct continuation.
IGN
Life Imitates Al: 'Weird Al' Yankovic On How His Parody Songs Inspired a New Graphic Novel
"Weird Al" Yankovic has sold millions of albums, won five Grammy Awards, performed sold-out concerts around the world and had Daniel Radcliffe play him in a movie about his life. He can add one more line to his resume now, thanks to the brand-new graphic novel, The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The release from Z2 Comics features a cadre of cartoonists bringing 20 of the Prince of Pop Parody’s songs to life on the page.
IGN
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
IGN
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer Released; All You Need to Know
DC fans can rejoice, as one of the most popular Batman comic book series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey is getting animated into a feature film. The story is set in the 1920s, wherein Bruce Wayne is an explorer and...
IGN
All Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki guide covers all of the shortcuts you'll find while on the train during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. There are only two on this level, and they're relatively easy to find and unlock. Passenger Car Door. After you've passed the part of...
