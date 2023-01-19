ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29

PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

Pet of the Week: Honey Mustard

Oswego, NY – Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Former SCSD teacher makes winter hats for Brexialee

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Co-Owner/Co-Founder of SYR Clothing Co. and former Syracuse City School District Teacher, Taylor Sourwine, created and developed winter beanie hats to fundraise in remembrance of her former third grade student, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Sourwine had taught Brexi at Seymour-Dual Language Academy. “She remembers how great of...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: New life for a Village of Mexico landmark

MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico. Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street. The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.” […]
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner

Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
CLAYTON, NY
Saratogian

Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet open weekends

TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today 7 Kitchens, its market-style buffet, will extend its dining experience to now offer brunch every weekend. Developed by Turning Stone’s award-winning culinary team, 7 Kitchens’ brunch menu features a combination of classic buffet favorites and show-stopping “action stations” where guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VERONA, NY
localsyr.com

Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?

Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

