Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Satisfy Your Cravings: Willow Rock Brewing Company's Beer and Cheese Pairing Event, Not to be Missed!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Salmon River Winter Festival Returns Jan. 27 – 29
PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29! Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas. Enjoy delicious food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges! Competitions...
Imagination Library Visits Fulton Lions, Wolford Inducted, Chirello Marks 40 years
FULTON – Patrick Dewine, Co-Director of the Oswego County chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, was the featured speaker at the Fulton Lions Club January meeting. The Fulton Lions also inducted David Wolford as a new member,...
Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently Closing
The entity has held a key spot in a prime shopping center since 1977. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, Syracuse.com, and OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
Pet of the Week: Honey Mustard
Oswego, NY – Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at...
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing Walk
Get ready for a wing-eating extravaganza at the 2023 Syracuse Winterfest: Wing Walk! This beloved Winterfest event is happening on Sunday, Feb. 26TH, 2023, from 12 PM to 5 PM at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.
localsyr.com
Former SCSD teacher makes winter hats for Brexialee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Co-Owner/Co-Founder of SYR Clothing Co. and former Syracuse City School District Teacher, Taylor Sourwine, created and developed winter beanie hats to fundraise in remembrance of her former third grade student, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. Sourwine had taught Brexi at Seymour-Dual Language Academy. “She remembers how great of...
Your Stories Q&A: New life for a Village of Mexico landmark
MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico. Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street. The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.” […]
United Way Diamond Ring Raffle Winner
Oswego, NY – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued...
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
Brother & Sister Team Open New Restaurant in Sangertown Square Mall
There's a new dining option when you're shopping at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford thanks to a brother-sister team. Jibril’s Kitchen is now open in Center Court. The latest restaurant offers authentic Halal cuisine. What is Halal Mean. What does halal mean? It's not 'Arabic food' as many...
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing Concern
Residents of Central New York are questioning what the future holds as they experience an anomaly of unseasonably warm weather amid winter. January 2023 has seen record-breaking temperatures, with the warmest day recorded at 46 degrees in Syracuse and even higher in some areas. December also saw unusual warmth, with the highest degree reaching 63 degrees.
Saratogian
Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet open weekends
TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today 7 Kitchens, its market-style buffet, will extend its dining experience to now offer brunch every weekend. Developed by Turning Stone’s award-winning culinary team, 7 Kitchens’ brunch menu features a combination of classic buffet favorites and show-stopping “action stations” where guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
DSS Hosts Orientation Meeting For Future Foster And Adoptive Parents
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host another virtual information meeting for potential foster and adoptive parents on Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. Those who would like to participate and help local children and teens find a forever family can contact...
localsyr.com
Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
Senator John W. Mannion Honors Oswego County Highway Department Workers
OSWEGO, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today thanked Oswego County Highway Department workers for traveling to Western New York to assist with clean-up operations following last month’s historic snowstorm. Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an unprecedented weather event struck Buffalo and Western New York, the Oswego...
$609,500 home in Pompey: See 41 home sales in Onondaga County
The Oswego County Clerk’s office experienced an outage that began on January 9. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work Service was restored internally on January 17. Anyone desiring to search Onondaga County records may only view records at the County Clerk’s office – external...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 1