ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Wynonna Judd on Touring After Her Mom’s Death: “It Healed Me”

By Mesfin Fekadu
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQK0z_0kK9Xnol00

Wynonna Judd knew going on tour soon after her mother died wouldn’t be easy. She also didn’t know it would be healing.

“I have to admit, I’ve had an incredible, incredible opportunity to heal through all of this, to cry and to say things onstage that I’ll never say again,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter . “This is a whole other level of deep, and I wasn’t expecting it. I knew it would be intense but this is literally, ‘Oh, my Lord.’ This is me with a broken heart being as open as I’ll probably ever be, and other people are responding to that in a way that I wasn’t expecting.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April, just weeks before The Judds were set to hit the road for their final tour last year — their first in a decade. But Wynonna kept it pushing, along with special guest stars from the country music world, and the shows ended up being a revelation.

Now, she’s added a second leg to The Judds: The Final Tour , which will kick off Jan. 26. Wynonna will share the stage with Tanya Tucker, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini on the 13-date trek.

Wynonna says they’re filming the live shows for a documentary and she didn’t realize how much the fans would resonate with her story.

“I’ve had people literally come up to me and say, ‘My mom committed suicide and I am here, and I’m feeling every word you say.’ And when they say that, I’m not sure what else to tell you, brother. It is intensely deep and personal,” she says. “They’ve either lost their mother or something has happened in their family, and this is almost a 12-step meeting. This is not just show business. It’s helping a lot of people.”

In an interview with THR , Wynonna opens up about the tour, how she’s coping and remembers her fondest memories of her mother, who was open about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

Was it an easy decision to extend the tour?

Abso-stinkin’-lutely. That would be S-T-I-N-K-I-N’. It healed me. It really did. It healed me, and I didn’t expect that. I really went out with a full heart for the fans and a broken one for my personal experience. And the two just intertwined in a way that I wasn’t expecting. You go out and you do tours and you think, “Oh, this is going to be about the music, and this is going to be about the celebration of the herstory that mom and I had together.” And then all of a sudden it just knocks you over because the support and the love was so strong at times, I actually had to sit down and people thought that maybe something perhaps was wrong, and it was just because it was so overwhelming. It just knocked me on my butt, literally. And there were moments that I was so taken aback, it blew my mind. It blew every cell in my body wide open with light. And it was an amazing healing experience.

Initially, how did you think it was going to be as you were heading into the tour?

I thought it was going to be a bit more about a memorial. I’ll be honest. You have to expect that a little bit, my darling, because I’m a daughter, not just a chick singer. And for me as a daughter, I thought this was going to be more about Mom and the memorial part of it. And then I realized that these people are singing every word, and I’m serious. It was so loud at times. I didn’t sing. And I would just stand back from the microphone. I would take a step back literally and go, “Whoa.” And then I would let the fans sing and they sang so loud and they sang every stinking word. And it blew my mind. It just took me to another level of existence. I felt suspended onstage. I really did. I felt like I levitated off the stage many a night. I would come offstage and say, “I don’t know what just happened, but it was otherworldly.”

It’s like you had 20,000 angels singing at you.

Absolutely. And they came at me, bro. I was really knocked out. I don’t know how to explain it unless somebody’s standing there next to you. It feels like light therapy. The lights from the phones would be waving and they would be singing “Love Can Build a Bridge,” and every person in there felt like they were singing directly towards me. It was not a show, it was not a performance. It was a celebration of life. And it really took me to a place that I wasn’t expecting. And boy, I’m glad I showed up — ’cause it’s changed my life. It’s changed my life forever.

What is it like after getting off stage? How did you deal?

You know what, it’s difficult to show up because I’m so emotional. I’m such an emotional creature that I can’t help but cry and feel things very, very deeply. And being an empath, I don’t really love that sometimes publicly, I’ll be honest. But I will tell you that the music is what I rely on. I’m probably going to start crying. When you’re so brokenhearted that you can’t think straight, you do the next right thing, and the next right thing for me is often singing. And that’s what really gets me through. And boy, oh boy, did I feel like I had guardian angels all around me. And it was very, very spiritual for me to the point where I would come off stage and it would take me hours and hours and hours to decompress.

What’s it been like hearing from fans who have gone through similar situations as you?

I’m telling you, this is knocking me into another level of awareness. This has really opened up my heart. It has opened up my mind. Less judgment and more tolerance and love and just loving people where they are.

Did you and your mom have a chance to rehearse for the tour?

We did not. We had just started to do wardrobe fittings. She was very excited, probably to the point where I had to say, “Mom, hey, I want to talk to you about something else.” Because it was all she really talked about.

How has picking the set list been? Was that hard or was it easy?

It was both. It was both difficult because there were times when I would want to sing a song that had the word “sex” in it, I’m being funny, and she would look at me like, “Well.” You know how moms are? And there were moments when I’d look at her and go, “You’re the queen of everything.” I called her that. And she definitely thought that there were times when she was right and I would have to conform to her way of thinking. And that was definitely a challenge. I don’t know about you and your mother, but even ordering something off the menu is a challenge.

Because she’s so prissy and I think of her as just being this queen diva, and she sits there with her perfectly coiffed hair, and I look at her like, “Mom, someone mess it up and pull that wig off and run away with it.” I think sometimes there were moments when I had to literally go, “OK, this is your mother, and you can be right or you can be loved.” So I’m going to let her be right and I’m just going to let that go.

Are any of the songs hard to perform during the live show?

There’s a moment when she’s onstage with me, behind me on screen, on “Love Can Build a Bridge” and I have a really, really difficult time staying on track. It’s really hard not to cry or to get emotional.

Your mom’s birthday was on Jan. 11. How was it for you on that day?

I sat and looked out over the ocean in Mexico. I was in Mexico doing Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert, and then I sang with the Grateful Dead. I was literally looking out over the ocean and thinking about mental health, trying to understand it is the greatest mystery, just like the depth of the ocean. And I just cried and I thought about her. Ashley threw her a birthday party and a bunch of our friends came and talked about her and told stories, and they had cake, and people cried, and it was an amazing celebration. And I just sat there in silence, looking out over the ocean. That’s pretty therapeutic, really. And then I went onstage and I sang and that’s what I do.

Since losing your mother, have you and Ashley relied on each other more?

One hundred billion, trillion, gazillion percent accurate. When you become an orphan — Ashley still has her father — but when you lose your mother, it is the most unbelievable thing. And when you have a sibling, it forces you to either make it or break it. It either separates you more or it connects you more. And thank God Ashley is on the farm. I don’t know if you know this or not, but I have 500 acres and I gave her a home on the farm. Ashley and I are more connected than ever. We get together and we talk about things that we’ve never talked about. And I’m finding that we have more in common than ever, even though we’ve been separated geographically for the most part. We have been separated since she actually was 14 and I was 18 and on the road. So you can imagine how much we spent time apart. And now, here we are, coming over to each other’s houses and talking about Mom and stories and when we were little, and it makes me love her and feel closer to her.

Songwriting can be very therapeutic for musicians and I wondered if you’ve written a song about your mom?

Absolutely. I think one of the most important things we can do is tell our story. And you have a story and I have a story and I think it’s important. And that’s how we learn.

What’s your fondest memory of your mother?

My fondest memories came during the Super Bowl or the White House because my mother was just out of control. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s like she got loose and we can’t find her. She was such a piece of work and such a character and such a colorful person that every time we did something like the White House, you would think she’s the president of the freaking United States of America. She was out of control and I couldn’t control her. And I would laugh at her and let her go and stand back and watch her and enjoy her because she was literally like she had just won the lottery, and there’s nothing I could do to stop her.

Is there anything you want to say to people who are finding comfort in your story and also supporting you on the road?

I will tell you from experience that the most important thing I can do is, and I can’t say it without crying, is to give yourself a break. There’s nothing you could have done to change anything. And I think sometimes we walk around with regrets or feelings like, “Well, I could have done this differently.” Yeah, we can go there, but it doesn’t serve any purpose other than to give yourself a hard time. And I think the most important thing we can do is to remember that it’s not the disease, but it’s the person. I don’t like the term “mental illness” because it’s a disease. I think we need to rename it.

But I will tell you, I think the most important thing is to remember that the person is not the disease. For instance, my mother’s heart is not her mental illness. My mother had such good days and she had so many bad days, and if you concentrate on the bad days, it just doesn’t serve any purpose. And so I’ve worked really hard to do grief counseling and I will tell people all the time, “Please reach out for help. You cannot do this alone. You’re not supposed to do this alone, and you don’t have to.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Beyoncé’s Invite-Only Dubai Concert: Singer Performs First Show in Four Years and Duets With Blue Ivy

Beyoncé performed her first live show in more than four years, singing tunes she rarely does onstage and duetting with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Grammy-winning star gave a nearly 75-minute performance Saturday in Dubai to help launch the city’s new luxurious and opulent hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Attendees at the invite-only event included her husband Jay-Z, parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles and her three children, as well as celebrity guests, influencers and business people tied to the hotel.More from The Hollywood ReporterBillie Eilish, BTS and Khalid Songs Are the Best Music to Fall Asleep to, Study SaysDestination Dubai: Kendall...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Remembered During Graceland Memorial Service

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, was remembered during a funeral service Sunday as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and pop icon.More from The Hollywood ReporterGuest Column: Lisa Marie Presley's Death Highlights Estate Challenges of Multigenerational FameLisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her SonAustin Butler, 'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, More Remember Lisa Marie Presley More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
HollywoodLife

Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
The Hollywood Reporter

Eve Hewson On John Carney’s Sundance-Bowing Music Drama ‘Flora and Son’ and Why She Didn’t Ask Her Dad (Bono) for Singing Tips

Anyone who caught Sharon Horgan’s Irish comedy Bad Sisters on Apple TV+ will recognize her as Becka Garvey, the comically raucous, drunken and shambolic youngest of the bad sisters and one of the best characters in a deservedly much-loved show. For Eve Hewson, the role of Becka — which she admits is somewhat close to herself — was a definite career turning point after more than a decade of acting.  Just a few months on and Hewson’s career is set to take another leap forward, this time as the lead in the long-awaited next feature from one of her native Dublin’s most beloved...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner Says He Broke 30 Bones in Snowplow Accident, Grateful for It “Uniting Actionable Love”

Jeremy Renner is letting fans know that he broke 30 bones in the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that led to his hospitalization, but that he continues to be on the road to recovery. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself receiving medical attention on his legs. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he captioned it. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mayor of...
RENO, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Destination Dubai: Kendall Jenner, Nia Long, Nobu Matsuhisa Attend New Luxury Hotel Opening

Kendall Jenner can add sake master to her resume. The model and reality TV star helped celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa relaunch Nobu Dubai at The Atlantis Palm on Friday night, performing the traditional Japanese ceremony “kagami biraki,” where one breaks open sake barrel lids to signify good fortune and harmony.More from The Hollywood Reporter"We Haven't Really Had a Breakout": Top Unscripted TV Execs on Controversies, Trends and the Next Big Bets'Extra' Backs Billy Bush Over Leak of Sexualized Joke About Kendall JennerJen Shah of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison Japanese Taiko drummers kicked...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Justice’ Review: Doug Liman Doc Turns Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh but Is Disappointingly Short on Revelations

The big news on opening day of Sundance was the addition of Justice, an investigative documentary notable as the first foray into nonfiction filmmaking for major-league director Doug Liman, and for the fact that its existence had been kept under wraps for more than a year, with all participants signing NDAs. But to anyone who followed the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the shameful treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with accusations of attempted rape when they were at high school together in the early ‘80s, there will be very little here that comes close to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Surprise Doug Liman-Directed Brett Kavanaugh FBI Investigation Doc Added to the Fest

A late addition to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival lineup will be Doug Liman’s documentary debut, Justice, which dives into the 2018 hearings and government investigation into now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Amy Herdy (On the Record, The Hunting Ground) produced the doc, with Story Syndicate’s Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan executive producing.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Cannibal Allegations While Presenting Award to 'Call Me By Your Name' Director'The Longest Goodbye' Review: Absorbing Doc Ponders the Toll of Travel to Mars'Shayda' Review: An Iranian-Australian Filmmaker's Affecting Drama of Maternal Strength “We always have something up...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Grabs Mic to Praise Nicole Holofcener’s ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ During Audience QA

After the final credits rolled and Nicole Holofcener had taken her place on stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre alongside stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies, the veteran filmmaker had a specific vision for how to frame what came next. Much like her films. She made a point of calling herself “old school” by skipping an iPhone scroll and instead reading off sheets of white paper filled with the names of her collaborators who worked on the Sundance Film Festival selection You Hurt My Feelings. After all the shout-outs had been graciously delivered — she even quipped, “Did I hurt anybody’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)

The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Nabs Sarah Snook Sundance Feature ‘Run Rabbit Run’

Netflix has nabbed the rights to the Sundance feature Run Rabbit Run, a horror thriller starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook. The film will premiere Thursday night as part of Sundance’s horror-centric Midnight selections. The film is directed by Daina Reid, known for working with Elizabeth Moss on The Shining Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale, with a script by Hannah Kent. It centers on a fertility doctor who while trying to make sense of the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past. More from The Hollywood Reporter2023 Sundance Film Festival Line-Up: Michael...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: “Medical Incident” Causes Stir on Main Street During ‘Divinity’ World Premiere

There was plenty of buzz heading into Saturday night’s world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s Divinity at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre, and by the time the screening ended, there were flashing red lights on the scene as well. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a “medical incident” occurred during the official Sundance Film Festival screening, but despite earlier reports, it was not as serious as it initially seemed. “The individual was treated and cleared,” a rep for the film tells THR. “No one went into labor. And the film was not stopped.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Jason Momoa Decries Single-Use Plastic, Says He “Took a Vow”

Sitting down in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sundance Studio to promote his new documentary Deep Rising, Jason Momoa explained what drew him to the project and condemned the widespread use of single-use plastics and their detrimental effect on the planet.  Matthieu Rytz’s film explores the extraction of metals from the ocean floor to power the electrical battery industry. Momoa, who narrates the doc and serves as an executive producer, came onto the project because of his passion for the subject matter. “I look at my family, I look at my family’s friends, at the kids, and I just want better,” he explains....
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Animalia’ Review: An Intriguingly Mystical Moroccan Disaster Flick

In her promising debut feature, Animalia, Moroccan writer-director Sofia Alaoui doesn’t turn the global catastrophe scenario on its head as much as she flips it sideways. The film, which makes its world premiere in Sundance, starts off on familiar enough ground, following a very pregnant young woman, Itto (photogenic newcomer Oumaïma Barid), as she’s stranded from her new husband, Amine (Mehdi Dehbi), while a mysterious supernatural catastrophe occurs right outside their country estate.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Cannibal Allegations While Presenting Award to 'Call Me By Your Name' Director'The Longest Goodbye' Review: Absorbing Doc Ponders...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy