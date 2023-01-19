Read full article on original website
Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Theaters Amid Bankruptcy; Majestic to Remain Open
Regal Cinemas will close 39 of its U.S. theatres after its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to Variety, Cineworld will abandon leases for the 39 theaters starting Feb. 15. Cineworld said in the company’s latest bankruptcy filing that the monthly rent per theater increased by nearly 30% between 2019 and 2022, despite a massive decline in domestic box office ticket sales during the COVID-19 outbreak.
City Council, Main Street Takoma to Honor Retiring Business Owners
Three Takoma Park business owners set to retire will be honored by the City Council and Main Street Takoma on Wednesday evening. Mayor Talisha Searcy will present mayoral proclamations to Mark Choe of Mark’s Kitchen, Mark Howard of Takoma Framers, and Eric Sepler of Kinetic Artistry. Mark Choe, the...
Asian American Health Initiative Seeking Applicants for Micro-Grants
The county’s Asian American Health Initiative announced the availability of community micro-grants through the recently formed Asian American Center of Excellence. The grants are available to eligible organizations “to improve capacity, sustainability and infrastructure of organizations that provide health and wellness programs and social support services to the county’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities,” according to a press release.
Black Lion Café: “We Are Not Open Yet!”
Black Lion Café has posted a “we are not open yet!” sign on its door as anticipation builds surrounding their delayed opening. The downtown Silver Spring location was initially scheduled to open in November of last year, but was postponed until Jan. 2 due to delays in the construction and permitting process.
Silver Spring Woman Wins $50k Powerball Prize
It was just one number that separated a Silver Spring woman from winning the $265 million Powerball jackpot in the Jan. 2 drawing, but she did win $50,004, according to the Maryland Lottery. As the 58-year-old shopped at Giant on Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, she remembered to play her numbers....
Fireworks Trigger Lockdown at Blair High School
Montgomery County Police say that the reports of gunshots at the Woodmoor Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon that triggered a lockdown at Montgomery Blair High School turned out to be fireworks. According to an MCPD spokesperson, officers responded to gunshots at the Woodmoor Shopping Center at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday....
Takoma Park Officials to Hold Ward 3 Community Meeting
A community meeting will be held Thursday evening by Takoma Park Police and Ward 3 City Councilmember Randy Gibson to discuss public safety issues in Ward 3, city officials announced. In addition to providing an update on recent incidents occurring in Ward 3, staff from the Police Department will also...
Money Muscle BBQ Expands to Riverdale Park Food Hall
Money Muscle BBQ has expanded to a food hall in Riverdale Park, according to a report from Eater D.C. A dine-in stall opened in the Le Fantome Food Hall & Bar on Monday, Jan. 16, offering regionally inspired smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and sauces inside The Station at Riverdale Park at 4501 Woodberry St.
D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
North Entrance of Silver Spring Station to Reopen Monday
Metro is set to reopen the north entrance of the Silver Spring station with brand-new escalators on Monday, Jan. 16, the agency announced on Twitter. The entrance was closed in early September to facilitate the replacement of both escalators simultaneously. Now that installation is complete, the north entrance will reopen,...
George Pelecanos to Curate 1970s Film Series at AFI Silver
The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center is teaming up with Silver Spring-based author, producer, and screenwriter George Pelecanos to present a selection of unsung gems of popular 1970s cinema. Eight films will be screened in the series, titled “George Pelecanos Presents“, which kicks off on Feb. 3 and runs...
Police: Pupuseria Y Taqueria Lupita Food Truck Robbed
Police are investigating the second food truck robbery that occurred within a week in Takoma Park. Takoma Park Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said that officers responded at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday to the Pupuseria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier.
UPDATED: Police: Wheaton Teen Missing Since Tuesday Morning
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police tweeted that Rashell Meza has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Wheaton. Rashell Meza was last seen around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24,...
Area Jurisdictions, Agencies Announce Changes for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Several area jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan.16. County offices, including MC311, and courts will be closed, while libraries will close Sunday and Monday. All Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open Monday from 10 a.m.–5p.m.
Three Silver Spring Restaurants to be Part of Winter Restaurant Week
Three Silver Spring restaurants will participate in the Winter Restaurant Week sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, which runs from Jan. 16–22. During the event, participating restaurants offer fixed-price three-course lunch and dinner menus. Typically, the prices for the meals are lower than the regular prices on...
Police: Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck Robbed in Takoma Park
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in Takoma Park. Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier, acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who informed them that two Hispanic males entered the food truck at approximately 2 p.m. A handgun appeared to be displayed by one of the suspects, who then demanded cash from the food truck workers. Both suspects fled the scene on foot southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.
MCPS, Community Partners Open Food Pantry at Weller Road Elementary School
Weller Road Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open the school’s new food pantry in an effort to provide support to families in need. It is the sixth food pantry that has been opened at an MCPS school this school year to provide additional support to local students and families. Weller Road is considered to be a “community school,” providing students and families with additional support in the areas of health, mental health, academics, and extracurricular activities, MCPS said in an announcement.
Casseroles for a Cause Returns to Benefit Shepherd’s Table, Small Things Matter
Silver Spring Cares has announced that its Casseroles for a Cause food collection event has returned for the eleventh time. Local nonprofits Shepherd’s Table and Small Things Matter will benefit from the event, which runs from Jan. 11-31. The event brings the community together to stock freezers with delicious...
Montgomery Parks Issues Alert About Canine Flu
Montgomery Parks has issued an alert to county dog owners, especially dog park frequenters, concerning the prevalence of canine flu (AKA dog flu) in the area. Canine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of Type A influenza virus and is considered highly contagious to dogs. There is no evidence it can be transmitted to humans, though humans can transmit the virus after touching an infected dog. Cases are generally mild but in severe circumstances, can lead to death.
