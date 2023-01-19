ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Source of the Spring

Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring

Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Theaters Amid Bankruptcy; Majestic to Remain Open

Regal Cinemas will close 39 of its U.S. theatres after its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to Variety, Cineworld will abandon leases for the 39 theaters starting Feb. 15. Cineworld said in the company’s latest bankruptcy filing that the monthly rent per theater increased by nearly 30% between 2019 and 2022, despite a massive decline in domestic box office ticket sales during the COVID-19 outbreak.
BOWIE, MD
Source of the Spring

Asian American Health Initiative Seeking Applicants for Micro-Grants

The county’s Asian American Health Initiative announced the availability of community micro-grants through the recently formed Asian American Center of Excellence. The grants are available to eligible organizations “to improve capacity, sustainability and infrastructure of organizations that provide health and wellness programs and social support services to the county’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities,” according to a press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Black Lion Café: “We Are Not Open Yet!”

Black Lion Café has posted a “we are not open yet!” sign on its door as anticipation builds surrounding their delayed opening. The downtown Silver Spring location was initially scheduled to open in November of last year, but was postponed until Jan. 2 due to delays in the construction and permitting process.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Fireworks Trigger Lockdown at Blair High School

Montgomery County Police say that the reports of gunshots at the Woodmoor Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon that triggered a lockdown at Montgomery Blair High School turned out to be fireworks. According to an MCPD spokesperson, officers responded to gunshots at the Woodmoor Shopping Center at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings

A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Pupuseria Y Taqueria Lupita Food Truck Robbed

Police are investigating the second food truck robbery that occurred within a week in Takoma Park. Takoma Park Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said that officers responded at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday to the Pupuseria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck Robbed in Takoma Park

Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in Takoma Park. Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier, acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who informed them that two Hispanic males entered the food truck at approximately 2 p.m. A handgun appeared to be displayed by one of the suspects, who then demanded cash from the food truck workers. Both suspects fled the scene on foot southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

MCPS, Community Partners Open Food Pantry at Weller Road Elementary School

Weller Road Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open the school’s new food pantry in an effort to provide support to families in need. It is the sixth food pantry that has been opened at an MCPS school this school year to provide additional support to local students and families. Weller Road is considered to be a “community school,” providing students and families with additional support in the areas of health, mental health, academics, and extracurricular activities, MCPS said in an announcement.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Montgomery Parks Issues Alert About Canine Flu

Montgomery Parks has issued an alert to county dog owners, especially dog park frequenters, concerning the prevalence of canine flu (AKA dog flu) in the area. Canine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of Type A influenza virus and is considered highly contagious to dogs. There is no evidence it can be transmitted to humans, though humans can transmit the virus after touching an infected dog. Cases are generally mild but in severe circumstances, can lead to death.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

