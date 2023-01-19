Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Related
Woman Walking Pit Bull Captures Moment He Finds 2 Lost Puppies in the Woods
"Your dog is so gentle and precious!" one user said.
Tennessee police discover 76 dogs living in abandoned home: report
Dyer, Tennessee police and the Animal Rescue Corps removed 76 dogs from deplorable living conditions after their owners allegedly moved and left the pets in the home.
Upworthy
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
The woman who left the dog says she found out at the airport her crate would not fit in the cabin.
One Green Planet
Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill
When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
The Dogington Post
Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o’clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Woman Left Shocked After Mistaking Tasmanian Devil For Dog Toy In Her Home
The devil allegedly made its way into the home after following her puppy inside after the pet went for a bathroom break.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1102M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2