ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
One Green Planet

Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill

When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
BRICK, NJ
The Dogington Post

Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o’clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1102M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy