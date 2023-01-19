ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Treasure map sparks massive search for $12m of Nazi gold

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Treasure hunters have descended upon a Dutch village in search of buried fortune after a map was released showing the alleged location.

In January, the Dutch National Archive released documents from World War II which included information about supposed hidden Nazi treasure in the village of Ommeren in the Netherlands.

According to the documents, the Nazis buried four ammunition boxes of jewellery, gold coins, and stones believe to be worth nearly $12 million.

The Nazis reportedly took the valuables after the bombing of a bank and buried them.

Besides the list, the declassified documents included a map where a red “X” marked the buried treasure’s supposed location in the village.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

With news that potential buried treasure lies within the village, people in search of riches decided to go to Ommeren to seek it out, however, townspeople are growing frustrated.

In an article for BBC , some townspeople shared their frustrations with tourists coming to their ‘tranquil’ area and digging for the supposed treasure.

One woman, Petra van Dee told BBC people were coming onto her property to look for it using shovels and metal detectors.

"I cannot sleep. One of the holes they dug in my garden came up to here," she told BBC while gesturing to her chest.

"Stay away from other people's property, you have nothing to look for here," van Dee added.

The former mayor of Ommeren said that "all kinds of people" have come to search for the treasure although nothing has been found.

According to the documents, there have been a least three attempts to find the treasure after the war following the testimony of a German soldier who claimed to be involved in hiding it.

However, the treasure may have already been found before the formal treasure hunts went underway. There is no telling if it is still underground.

Even if it were to be found, likely the person who discovers it will not be allowed to keep all the riches as the local authority owns the land it is buried on.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Indy100

Rolex has gone to war with a children's watch

A local children's clock business has been issued letters from luxury watchmaker Rolex demanding it rebrands.Rolex lawyers wrote to the two sisters in early January, claiming their "Oyster & Pop" company is similar to their "Oyster Perpetual" line of watches that cost between four to ten thousand pounds. The company argues that the "average, reasonably well-informed consumer" would likely call the Rolex line of watches to mind when looking at the Oyster & Pop logo.The letter added: "Consumers will inevitably be misled into thinking that your products emanate from Rolex."Rolex has demanded the children's brand changes its logo, website domain...
Indy100

Was George Santos a drag queen in Brazil?

Republican congressman George Santos has denied reports of taking part in drag pageants over a decade ago. Santos described the accusations as "categorically false" in an angry tweet posted on Thursday (19 January).It read: "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. "The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results."He added: "I will not be distracted nor fazed by this."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt comes after two supposed drag acquaintances told Reuters that...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Social media baffled by 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex' Amazon review for Spare

Social media users are losing their minds after finding an Amazon review by 'the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' under Harry's explosive memoir, Spare. However, it's not all that it seems. The lengthy review-in-question was submitted by a verified account using the royals' name. It described the book as an 'Emotional human story with unprecedented insight'.The poster said they "highly recommend" the book which includes "incredibly raw and emotional moments."It continued: "It is undeniably depressing that Harry and Meghan felt they couldn’t continue in their royal roles. "They could have been a huge force for good, supporting communities in the...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy