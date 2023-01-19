ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards

Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards , announced Thursday:

Film — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Elvis"; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; "Tár”.

British Film — “Aftersun”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Brian and Charles"; “Empire of Light”; “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; “Living”; “Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical”; “See How They Run”; “The Swimmers”; “The Wonder”.

Director — Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”.

Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”; Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Bill Nighy, “Living”.

Actress — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”.

Supporting Actor — Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”; Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Micheal Ward, "Empire of Light".

Supporting Actress — Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said".

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim.

British Debut — Charlotte Wells, Georgia Oakley, Marie Lidén, Katy Brand, Maia Kenworthy.

Original Screenplay — “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness”.

Adapted Screenplay — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Living”; “The Quiet Girl”; “She Said”; “The Whale”.

Film Not in the English Language — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985”; “Corsage”; “Decision to Leave”; “The Quiet Girl”.

Musical Score — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio".

Cinematography — “All Quiet On The Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Empire Of Light”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Editing — “All Quiet On The Western Front”; “The Banshees of Inisherin"; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Production Design — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Babylon”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.

Costume Design — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Amsterdam”; “Babylon”; “Elvis”; “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”.

Sound — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Casting — “Aftersun"; “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Triangle of Sadness”.

Visual Effects — "All Quiet on the Western Front"; “Avatar: The Way of Water”: “The Batman”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Top Gun: Maverick".

Makeup and Hair — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”; “The Whale”.

Animated Film — “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: the Last Wish”; “Turning Red”.

British Short Film — “The Ballad of Olive Morris”; “Bazigaga”; “Bus Girl”; “A Drifting Up”; “An Irish Goodbye”.

British Short Animation — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “Middle Watch”; “Your Mountain is Waiting”.

Documentary — “All That Breathes”; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; “Moonage Daydream”; “Navalny”.

