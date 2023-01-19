ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals-Bills AFC Divisional Round Player Props to Target

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3wZr_0kK9XDEj00

Target these four player props for Sunday’s divisional round game between the Bengals and Bills, including two receiving and two rushing props.

The second-seeded Bills host the third-seeded Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. This is the matchup we didn’t get to see in Week 17, and it promises to be an exciting one as two of the most talented young teams in the league battle to move on to the AFC championship game.

The game total at SI Sportsbook is set at 48.5 with the Bills favored by five . Both teams have top offenses and defenses and are coming in on major win streaks. The Bengals will be looking to make it 10 in a row, while the Bills will be looking to win their ninth straight on the way to the AFC Championship game.

If you want to get in on more of the action on Sunday, here are some player props that are also presenting early value at SI Sportsbook.

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bengals-Bills AFC Divisional Round Player Props

Josh Allen Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Allen averages 47.5 rushing yards per game this season and though on paper it looks like the Bengals are tough vs. quarterbacks, allowing only 14.5 rushing yards per game, they haven’t faced many quarterbacks that can move like Allen. The Bengals gave up 54 ground yards to Tyler Huntley last week and 58 to Lamar Jackson in Week 5. Add to that a possibly snowy game, and I’ll roll with the over.

Joe Mixon Over 48.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

The Bills have allowed 81.5 rushing yards per game this year to running backs and Mixon is the bell cow for Cincinnati. He averaged 15 attempts per game during the regular season, while the Bills allowed 4.25 yards per attempt. Yes, Joe Burrow will air it out, but Cincinnati will need to open up the passing game by keeping them honest on the ground. The weather could also work in Mixon’s favor.

Dawson Knox Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

The Bengals’ defense has been excellent all year - except vs. tight ends. Cincinnati has allowed the eighth-most yards per game to the position for an average of 60 per contest. Even Mark Andrews looked alive last weekend with five catches for 73 yards vs. Cincinnati. Knox should see a few extra targets Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase Over 82.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

If the Bengals are going to have a shot at winning, Chase will be involved. Many SI analysts are picking the Bengals for an upset, and I am definitely taking the Bengals plus the points. Chase averages 87.2 yards per game this year, and he had 84 last week vs. the Ravens . The Bills allowed 220 passing yards per game across the last seven contests, and I’ll make the bet that Chase can nab 83 of them. If the Bengals play from behind as SI Sportsbook expects, that’s all the better for Chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsiY7_0kK9XDEj00
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram

Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Joe Schoen’s five biggest Giants questions entering offseason

Joe Schoen believes the coaching staff should be the voices of the team when the games are being played. The games are over and done with and the Giants’ general manager will address the media on Monday. Here are five of the most pressing questions for him as the Giants head into the offseason:  What to do with Daniel Jones  Might as well present the toughest one right away. Coming up with an appropriate contract will not be easy. Is Jones viewed as the soon-to-be anointed franchise quarterback or as a middle-tier guy who deserves to come back, but at a moderate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

125K+
Followers
46K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy