Joe Burrow drops line of the year after Bengals send Bills packing
Joe Burrow does not like to say much, but he dropped the line of the year after the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills. Who better than Joe Burrow to drop the quote of the year at the exact right time?. Prior to the divisional playoff game between the Buffalo...
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
3 Chiefs who need to step up after Patrick Mahomes injury to return to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes has already said he’ll be ‘good to go’ for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game but he’ll need help for KC to get back to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC Championship Game — that’s a combo as reliable as a Big-Mac (with ketchup, naturally) and fries. And after Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid’s team is heading back to the conference title game for the fifth consecutive year.
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Wild Twitter conspiracy claims Arden Key injured Patrick Mahomes on purpose
After Arden Key fell on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, some on Twitter tried to push the idea that the Jaguars DE injured the Chiefs QB on purpose. Injuries happen in football games. It’s the reality of a game with physical tackling like football. But some tackles result in injuries by accident and some tackles result in injuries by design.
3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
Patriots legend would return to New England if Tom Brady does too
Modern Patriots legend Devin McCourty was asked about a return to New England for 2023 and he’d be up for it if another legend returns too: Tom Brady. Since being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots out of Rutgers in 2010, Devin McCourty has enjoyed immense success. He’s been a three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection and won three Super Bowls when Tom Brady helmed the offense. But now his time with the team who drafted him could be nearing its end.
Watch George Kittle’s insane circus catch from all angles (Video)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s ridiculous circus catch against the Cowboys gets better and better with every angle. George Kittle is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. He left no doubt about that on Sunday as the 49ers took on the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Everything Dak Prescott said after Cowboys playoff loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott faced the media after the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round and made promises about the future. Another year brought another disappointing Cowboys playoff exit. It’s now been 27 years since Dallas made it to the NFC Championship Game. The weight of that...
NFL insider provides some more context around Kliff Kingsbury’s Thailand trip
For those wondering about what Kliff Kingsbury is doing in Thailand, we have an update on it. After spending his whole life in football, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is relaxing in Thailand with his girlfriend and figuring out what comes next. This is apparently what Kingsbury is...
NFC Championship 49ers vs. Eagles opening odds (Philadelphia opens as small favorite)
The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are widely looked at as the top two teams in the NFC for the majority of the season, and now they’ll meet in the NFC Championship. The Eagles got by the New York Giants in convincing fashion in the Divisional Round,...
What time do the Cowboys play today, Sunday January 22?
When do the Cowboys kick off their NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 22nd?. The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the NFL Divisional Round games when they travel to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. What is Cowboys vs 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round?. Cowboys...
For Bengals and Chiefs, it’s an AFC Championship rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will once again meet in the AFC Championship Game, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line. Well, fancy seeing you here. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight year. And for the second consecutive time, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the opponent’s tunnel.
On the clock: Patrick Mahomes has epic tweet as wait for AFC Championship begins
Patrick Mahomes now knows who the Chiefs will face in the AFC Championship Game and the QB had the perfect tweet to welcome the matchup with the Bengals. After beating the Jaguars on Saturday, the Chiefs had to wait to find out who they would battle in the AFC Championship Game.
Ja’Marr Chase accuses NFL of trying to rig AFC for the Bills
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the latest Cincinnati Bengals player to take exception to the NFL selling Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship tickets. Earlier this week, the NFL began selling tickets for the AFC Championship Game at their neutral site location of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The neutral site would only be used if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advanced to the title matchup. But, that would be all for naught if the Cincinnati Bengals were to defeat the Bills on Sunday.
