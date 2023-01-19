ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

‘The Classics’ serve St. Catharine-St.Margaret

By Chito Agapito
Star News Group
 3 days ago
SPRING LAKE — “The Classics,” a senior social group under the St. Catharine-St.Margaret Parish brought the arguments of Moms Demand Action to the platform last Jan. 12. With some 60 people in attendance, organizers of the event believe that bringing in talks of current social importance is one way to serve the needs of their members, constituents, and parishioners.

Theresa Turner, the NJ Chapter Director, spoke about the state of gun-related accidents and deaths in the state and the country. The gun violence awareness discussion and campaign was the first one that the group sponsored.

“I think this is such a timely topic that I pushed for this. Even though everybody thinks it is controversial,” said Maureen Schroeder, an active member of The Classics who was one of the organizers of the event.

Noting the turnout of people who listened to the stories and cases of mothers, parents and families behind Moms Demand Action, Ms. Schroeder thought that the response to a socio-civic talk that calls for political activism is a good sign that members of her community are ready to listen to issues outside of the religious and spiritual format: “I think that the crowd is eager. The fact that we have so many people shows that it is. I think we will have more of that kind of talk.”

The talk given by Ms. Turner presented facts and figures on deaths and injuries from domestic and public shootings, where she also offered to tell the stories of the grieving families and the effort of women, students as well as men who joined them in their cause. “Guns and gun-related deaths are non-partisan, non-political. It does not choose your political background, Republican, Democrat or Independent. It just targets everybody.”

The talk lasted for 40 minutes followed by a question-and-answer when members of The Classics and other participants raised questions and shared their views on issues and considered solutions presented by Moms Demand Action. One solution discussed is normalizing conversations on proper handling and safekeeping of guns at home where many domestic accidents happen.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

