Former Scientologist weighs in on Hulk Hogan rumours

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

A former Scientologist has weighed in on speculation surrounding the church's apparent connections to former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan

The 69-year-old has been reportedly dating Scientologist Sky Daily for a year, and has been spotted hanging out with the most high-profile Scientologist of them all, Tom Cruise.

Former Scientologist Aaron Smith-Levin has been commenting on Hogan’s activity in recent days. Smith-Levin is the vice president of the Aftermath Foundation, which helps out former church members, and he left the group himself back in 2014.

As Smith-Levin recently posted on social media, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was seen spending time in a private box at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday (16 January). Cruise was also at the game.

“Tom Cruise and Hulk Hogan are together at the Cowboys-Bucs game right now. Another terrible sign,” Smith-Levin wrote on Twitter.


Smith-Levin previously spoke in March last year about Hogan dating Daily, whose parents both hold the highest auditing level in Scientology (Operating Thetan Level 8).

“The press hasn’t noticed that Hulk Hogan’s new gf is a Scientologist. Sky Daily (45) is a well-known 2nd gen Scientologist. Her parents Cindy & Kirk are both OT 8 and live in Clearwater. Will the Hulkster be Scientology’s biggest recruit since Tom Cruise?? Let’s hope not BROTHER!” he wrote at the time.

“It’s none of my business, it’s none of any of our business who the Hulkster chooses to date,” he also said on his YouTube channel, Growing up in Scientology.

It’s not the first time Scientology has been in the news this year, after Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael shocked the crowd with a comment about Scientology and Cruise .

The comedian addressed the fact that, in 2022, Cruise returned the Golden Globe trophies he won in the past amid a boycott of the awards’ organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Carmichael returned to the stage midway through the ceremony, and said: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Miscavige is a member of the Church of Scientology, and is married to its leader David Miscavige. She has not been seen in public since 2007. In 2014, Los Angeles Police Department detectives made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed a missing persons investigation. Cruise is a known Scientologist, and has been a member for 30 years

Indy100 has reached out to Hulk Hogan’s representatives for comment.

Indy100

Indy100

