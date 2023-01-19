ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One case of measles confirmed in Kentucky

At least one case of measles connected to the outbreak in central Ohio has been confirmed in Kentucky, according to state health officials. “One outbreak-associated measles case has occurred in Kentucky and several other Kentucky residents have had known exposures to measles in Ohio,” department spokesperson Brice Mitchell wrote in email to LPM News.
