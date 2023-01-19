LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration. It set off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. Meyer said 10 people died at the scene. Meyer said people were “pouring out of the location screaming” late Saturday when officers arrived on the scene. He said officers then went into the dance ballroom as firefighters treated the wounded.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO